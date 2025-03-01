Shame! Black Internet Drags Black Man Allegedly Killed By His White Girlfriend And For The Pettiest Reason

The news of a Black man allegedly being slain by a white woman who turned out to be his girlfriend (during Black History Month btw) shocked many Black readers. However, when a few people did some digging into the victim’s social media profile... they were traded in their remorse for disgust.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hannah Cobb for involuntary manslaughter on Feb. 25. The arrest and charge stems from a shooting incident, investigators tells FOX 54 News. Cobb and her boyfriend, Telvin Osborne, were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the two got into an argument.

Cobb told police they were out all night and upon arriving home, she went to the master bedroom to check her firearm which she described as routine, the report says. However, with little details as to how, Cobb told police the firearm shot a bullet toward Osborne which struck him in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries, per the report. As of now, authorities say they have not ruled the shooting as an accident.

One would think a case like this would have shocked reactions like that of Courtney Clenney’s case where she was accused of fatally stabbing her Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, back in 2022. However, internet users were actually more shocked at the victim’s old social media posts where he flaunted his love for white women.

For starters, the since abandoned account is named Team_Whitegirls. Several of the victim’s dated posts, including a message reading “White girls do it better #snowbunnies,” have begun circulating X since the news of his killing.

Trolls have responded to the posts writing “Rest in Preferences,” “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun” and even calling his girlfriend “milk of magnesia.” One user even encouraged Black women to keep screenshot’s of his page, claiming his family was trying to erase his online accounts.

Not even in death will you be able to escape the wrath of social media.