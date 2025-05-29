Everything You Need to Know About Larry Hoover, the Chicago Gang Leader Trump Just Granted Clemency

As part of his most recent clemency actions, President Donald Trump commuted the federal sentence of one of the most notorious crime bosses in history. Larry Hoover has been locked behind bars since the ‘70s, and despite Trump’s clemency agreement, he won’t be getting out anytime soon.

Small Town Horror Story: Carlee Russell's Mysterious Disappearance CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Small Town Horror Story: Carlee Russell's Puzzling Disappearance

Small Town Horror Story: Carlee Russell's Mysterious Disappearance CC Share Subtitles Off

English Small Town Horror Story: Carlee Russell's Puzzling Disappearance

Outside of rapper Rick Ross’ reference to the gang leader in his song “B.M.F.” (I think I’m Big Meech, Larry Hoover), most folks don’t know much about Hoover or the Gangster Disciples— one of Chicago’s most powerful gangs. That’s why we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the now 74-year-old gangster and his complicated history with law enforcement.

Advertisement

Founding the Gangster Disciples

The Gangster Disciples (GDs) were founded in the mid ‘60s by Hoover and David Barksdale— known as King David. Initially, the GDs were the result of a merge between the Black Disciples and Supreme Gangsters gangs of Chicago, according to reports. After Barksdale death in 1974, Hoover took over.

Advertisement

The gang soon grew from a ragtag team of young Black men to almost 30,000 members in Chicago alone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Today, the Gangsters Disciples are represented in at least 35 different states, raking in $100 million in estimated annual revenue.

Aug. 2, 1993: Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover says he’s paid his debt to society

Murder of Pooky Young

Over the years, police linked the GDs to countless murders, robberies, extortions and drug crimes across the country. So when the state of Illinois decided to go after the gang, Hoover ultimately became the face of the enterprise.

Advertisement

In 1973, Hoover was convicted for the murder of 19-year-old drug dealer named William “Pooky” Young, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison, which many advocates argued did not justly fit the crime committed.

State prosecutors saw Young’s murder as the only time they’d be able to stick Hoover with crimes connected to his gang. So once they saw an opportunity to finally stop the crime boss, they threw the book at him.

Advertisement

Federal Sting and Conviction

Despite being behind bars, Hoover was still calling the shots as the head of the GDs. This led to a joint investigation by Illinois correctional officers and the FBI and ATF in 1995.

Advertisement

Federal sentencing for Hoover came in 1998. He was convicted on charges alleging he helped operate a widespread nationwide drug operation through the Gangster Disciples. So with conspiracy, extortion and money laundering charges, Hoover was sentenced to three life sentences.

Since then, he has been housed in solitary confinement at the supermax prison in Colorado where all furniture is made of poured concrete, according to NBC Chicago. This is the same prison where Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is located.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s Connection to Trump, Hoover

The 74-yer-old felon might have one man to thank for the president finally hearing his case. Chicago rapper Kanye “Ye” West began a campaign to #FreeLarryHoover in 2021. He even planned a benefit concert with Drake as a special guest.

Advertisement

Ye gave Drizzy his props, writing on X “Thank you Drake for for helping to bring Larry Hoover home.” He continued thanking Trump saying, “WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER.”

Advertisement

Although Hoover’s federal sentence is commuted, he still has to serve out his 200-year sentence in Illinois. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board denied Hoover’s request for early release last year. The board won’t hear his case for another four years.