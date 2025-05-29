Small Town Horror Story: The Horrifying Homicide of Jamie Felix
What You Should Know About All 10 Escaped NOLA Inmates and Their Alleged Accomplices

Criminal Justice

Eight New Orleans inmates and 13 alleged accessories to the jailbreak have been arrested as the hunt for the last two men continues.

By
Phenix S Halley
The historic manhunt for the remaining inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail continues as only two men are still on the loose. On May 16, 10 men pulled off a successful jailbreak from Orleans Parish Justice Center, and in just under two weeks, more than 20 people, including eight of the inmates, have been arrested.

Although the race to find Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey is still ongoing, what’s interesting about the case is the help all 10 escapees got to pull off the biggest prison break in Louisiana history. From a grandmother getting involved to the violent crimes each inmate was originally charged with, The Root is taking a closer look at all the lives affected by the ingenious escape.

Kendell Myles

Kendell Myles

The 20-year-old was the first to be taken back into custody after escaping from OPJ. But interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time Myles escaped from a jail. Back in 2022, Myles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to WWLTV. He was indicted on attempted murder and carjacking charges after allegedly shooting a man then jacking his car, according to WDSU. He was apprehended in the French Quarter after a brief foot chase, according to officials.

Robert Moody

Robert Moody

Just hours after Myles’ arrest, Moody was taken into custody again. The 21-year-old was booked on weapons and drug charges. After escaping, he was found in the New Orleans neighborhood of Central City following a caller’s Crime Stoppers tip, according to FOX 8 New Orleans. By the time police caught up to Moody, he had a brand new wardrobe, wearing BAPE and Nike brands.

DKenan Dennis

DKenan Dennis

Like Moody and Myles, Dennis didn’t make it too far before being caught. The third escapee was apprehended the same day he escaped from OPJ. Dennis, 24, was arrested near Chef Menteur Hwy. and Dale Street. He was booked on multiple illegal weapons charges, extortion, kidnapping, armed robbery, and theft charges, according to WDSU.

Gary Price

Gary Price

On Monday (May 19), the 21-year-old was arrested by police. According to reports, Price had been hiding out at a vacant home on Good Drive. “Price will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area,” state police said Monday. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, simple assault, criminal damage, domestic abuse and battery and assault with a weapon, according to NewsNation.

Sterling Williams

Sterling Williams

Williams worked as a maintenance worker at OPJ before he was arrested on Tuesday (May 20). As we previously reported, police said Williams shut off the water to the cell where the inmates escaped. Although a simple move, Williams’ actions allowed the inmates to pull a toilet from the wall, helping them run free. The 33-year-old, is being held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on 10 counts of principle to simple escape and malfeasance in office charges. He claims his life was threatened if he didn’t help the inmates.

Corey Boyd

Corey Boyd

Boyd was caught on May 20, according to reports. The 19-year-old is facing serious charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and threatening a law enforcement officer, according to NOLA.com. Boyd was one of three people charged in connection with the death of a man who caught the group robbing cars.

Cortnie Harris

Cortnie Harris

We reported on Friday (May 23), Harris was arrested for allegedly helping the inmates. Police say she spoke with one of the inmates before their escape and drove two of the escapees around New Orleans to avoid the police. “The idea that they’re bringing this hell— this fresh hell to your doorstep means that they don’t care,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said of anyone offering help to any of the escapees.

Corvanntay Baptiste

Corvanntay Baptiste

Similarly to Harris, Baptiste was arrested for her role in helping an escapee, Boyd, once he got back into the real world. She was charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Boyd get food. “Someone had to provide that access, and that help... is a crime,” DA Williams continued.

Connie Weeden

Connie Weeden

That same day (May 23), a third woman was arrested for helping another inmate. Weeden was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. WDSU reported Weeden allegedly contacted Jermaine Donald— her grandson and one of the escapees— before and after his escape. She allegedly wired him cash through a digital wallet app.

Emmitt Weber

Emmitt Weber

The 28-year-old was arrested on May 24 after accusations he helped two inmates after they escaped. He’s been charged with accessory after the fact of simple escape.

Jermaine Donald

Jermaine Donald

Donald was caught in Texas on Monday (May 26). As we previously reported, the 42-year-old was originally facing illegal carrying of a weapon and second-degree murder. He and another inmate, Leo Tate, were captured together after a “high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.”

Leo Tate

Leo Tate

The 31-year-old was already facing second-degree murder charges and attempted second-degree murder charges after a 2018 shooting where 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was sent to the hospital, NOLA.com reported. Tate accepted a plea deal and was ultimately convicted of obstruction of justice and sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Now, Tate was charged with “outstanding warrants for aggravated escape and escape from custody, we previously reported.

Lenton Vanburen Jr.

Lenton Vanburen Jr.

Also on Memorial Day (May 26), Vanburen was apprehended by police in Baton Rouge, La. The 27-year-old was arrested in 2021 following a deadly shooting, according to New Orleans police. By the time police obtained a warrant for his arrest, Vanburen was already in custody at OPJ on armed robbery charges. He pleaded not guilty in 2022.

Lenton Vanburen Sr. 

Lenton Vanburen Sr. 

Lenton Vanburen Sr. was given a $1 million bond after being accused of helping his own son escape. The 48-year-old was also given a $2,500 bond for a theft charge, according to WDSU.

Tyshanea Randolph

Tyshanea Randolph

The 27-year-old was accused of helping Vanburen after he escaped. According to reports, she was charged with accessory after the fact.

Angel McKay

Angel McKay

Another woman, McKay was accused of helping Vanburen following the jailbreak. According to police, she was charged with accessory after the fact.

Casey Smith

Casey Smith

Smith, 30, was accused of helping at least two escapees hours after their escape, according to NOPD. Officers arrested Smith before she admitted to helping the fugitives’ drive around the city. Smith was booked on accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Antoine Massey

Antoine Massey

Massey is one of only two remaining escapees. He has a long history of successfully escaping custody dating back to 2007, according to CNN. He’s reportedly escaped from detention facilities three times, and he’s cut off his ankle monitor twice. “There isn’t an ounce of this man’s history that doesn’t say ‘escape,’” Matt Dennis, an employee with the company that operates the monitors told WDSU. The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation and the theft of a car in 2024, according to New Orleans police . Massey was also charged with violating his parole.

Diamond White

Diamond White

The 21-year-old was accused of helping Massey after he escaped. According to reports, she was charged with principal to aggravated escape and obstruction of justice.

Derrick Groves

Derrick Groves

Before escaping from OPJ, Groves was convicted of the 2018 killing of two people, Jamar Robinson and Byron Jackson, during Mardi Gras, according to the Orleans Parish DA’s office. According to WDSU, Groves was found guilty of two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of attempted second-degree murder. He is still on the loose.

