What You Should Know About All 10 Escaped NOLA Inmates and Their Alleged Accomplices

The historic manhunt for the remaining inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail continues as only two men are still on the loose. On May 16, 10 men pulled off a successful jailbreak from Orleans Parish Justice Center, and in just under two weeks, more than 20 people, including eight of the inmates, have been arrested.

Advertisement

Although the race to find Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey is still ongoing, what’s interesting about the case is the help all 10 escapees got to pull off the biggest prison break in Louisiana history. From a grandmother getting involved to the violent crimes each inmate was originally charged with, The Root is taking a closer look at all the lives affected by the ingenious escape.

