Mo'Nique's Son Squashes Beef, But Social Media Folks Think He Has Ulterior Motives

It appears things may be on the up and up when it comes to the relationship between comedian Mo’Nique and her estranged son Shalon Jackson. But unfortunately, some people online aren’t too convinced of their rekindling. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

As we previously told you back in Feb 2024, Jackson had some pretty incredulous and harsh words for his mom following her viral interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. At the time, he claimed that his mother’s sentiment of praying to universe to fix their relationship was a false narrative because they both were aware of the fact that their relationship had been estranged for years as she has allegedly had no interest in him as her son for a while now.

Jackson also said that his mother admitted to not being the best mother growing up and shared that while she does a good job at acknowledging where she fell short, she’s yet to fully take accountability for it. Additionally, he revealed that he learned how not to love from the example his mother set.

“Faith without work is dead and neither one of us care to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other. We are ‘separate’ as she put it because she doesn’t care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son. Neither one of us have had the desire to reach out to the other in a very long time and I don’t think that either of us anticipates that feeling ever returning,” he said.

Back then, Mo’Nique failed to give a full response to Jackson’s words, opting instead to “watch it play out” as she would be shown to be on the right side of things, much like she was in her previous legal battles. Her husband Sidney Hicks also chimed in at the time, revealing that they helped Jackson out monetarily with his first child and helped him purchase a new car—despite his inferences that his mother and Sidney weren’t in good-standing with him.

Now, over a year and some change later, Jackson is walking back him comments and formally apologizing to his mom for the hurtful comments her made. In an over four-minute long video posted on social media, Jackson began by expressing gratitude over the patience and grace that his parents gave him at the time. He went on to describe the videos he made last year as a “betrayal” and talked about how much better things are between him and his famous mom.

“Making those videos a year ago was a betrayal against our family. And I have to take full accountability for it...I made them and I shouldn’t have. Period,” he said in part.

He went on to say that the “Precious” star and Hicks were justified in addressing his mental health issues at the time and that he only took issue with it because he didn’t like it. Jackson apologized for any furthering of the narrative that his mother was difficult to work with and thanked others at the time who told him to stay quiet and deal with his familial issues privately.

“I owe it to my family to make this apology public due to the fact that I made our family business public. Though the road to family redemption is hard, I’m looking forward to it,” he said as he began to close.

Jackson ended his video by showing photos of him and his child hugged up on Mo’Nique and Hicks. The “Almost Christmas” star also posted a series of photos with Jackson on het official Instagram page with the simple caption: “GRATEFUL.”

But while that may be sweet, some people on social media weren’t too quick to believe their reconciliation, with some feeling as if it’s just a money grab while others felt like it was forced and prompted by his parents.

“Begging Mommy For The [money bag emoji],” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Mo’Nique behind the camera holding the cue cards,” said another.

“It’s the reading the script for me. You could have just called your Mom and apologized,” wrote one other user.

However, there were some that took Jackson’s words as geuine and applauded him for taking this big step.

“Instead of criticizing his apology delivery, how about we congratulate him, Mo’Nique, Sydney, and the family for getting back together? We need more Black family togetherness being shown,” one user wrote.

Added another, “They sat[sic] let the apology be as loud as the disrespect. It was entertaining to people to see him bashing his mom online now everyone talking about call her and get offline. Nah he not wrong for this public apology. You only got 1 mama! Honor her!”