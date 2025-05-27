Missouri Mom Arrested After Fleeing Car Crash...But Who She Left Behind Will Shock You

A St. Louis woman is facing serious criminal charges after a car crash. However, it’s not necessarily the crash that got her in trouble. Instead, the cops came at her for who she left in the car after fleeing the crash.

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Courtney R. Brown was charged in connection to the crash that occurred Monday, May 12. Authorities say she stopped her car in the middle of Interstate 270 East by Missouri 367 when another driver swerved around her to try to get past after the abrupt stop, per KSDK. However, the car still ended up sideswiping Brown as it tried to avoid collision.

Advertisement

The driver stopped their vehicle and walked toward Brown’s vehicle. However, the driver found two children in Brown’s passenger seat sitting with no fastened seatbelt in sight.

Advertisement

The report says another driver hit her car, sending it sliding down the highway and a third driver struck her vehicle once more. Brown then climbed out of her car and walked away from her car, leaving the 3-year-old and 8-year-old children behind, police said.

Advertisement

Brown walked a mile away until she was confronted by authorities and ordered to return to the scene of the crash, per FOX 2 Now. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said when they came across Brown, she had watery, bloodshot eyes, a “relaxed demeanor, slow movements” and “confused speech.”

After she was taken to the hospital, authorities said cannabis and amphetamine was found in her system. On the other hand, her children were also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and placed on intubation.

Advertisement

Brown was charged with two counts of DWI resulting in serious physical injury, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury, three felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license fee, according to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith.

The mother is currently held in jail on a $100,000 bond.