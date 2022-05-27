The upcoming Georgia senate race is set between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker has agreed to debate Sen. Warnock leading into the election this coming November. However, Warnock has officially committed to three televised debates, according to CBS 46, and touted his accomplishments during his tenure in a statement.

“When the people of Georgia elected me, I committed to working hard for all Georgians, and that’s what I have done: working to lower costs for Georgia families by capping the cost of prescription drugs, suspending the federal gas tax, and holding corporations accountable for price gouging,” said Warnock in a statement. “The people of Georgia will have to make a decision about who is best able to represent the people of Georgia. The debates are an opportunity for Georgians to see the clear choice they have in this important election.”

Regarding the debates, Sen. Warnock may want to get a commitment in writing from Walker. While he ran for the Georgia Republican nomination for Senator, Walker showed up to no debates at all. It will instantly become must-see television if Walker agrees to all of these. Early polls show that the Warnock/Walker matchup is a close race for now.

Here are some of Herschel Walker’s greatest hits and why he may want to avoid the debate stage altogether.

1. In an interview, Walker floated creating a department “that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at their social media” as a solution to stop school shootings.

2. Walker claimed that former President Trump never said the election was stolen despite the avalanche of evidence saying that’s wrong. (Trump is writing a book named Crime of the Century)

3. Walker said there was “no food on shelves,” and the Biden administration has decided to “give up our energy” without clarifying what the hell that means.

4. Walker also noted that he had an FDA-approved “dry mist” that could cure anybody of COVID.