The Georgia primary races have started today, and GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker couldn’t help but give another priceless soundbite. No, it’s not that Walker has a cure for COVID or the lack of understanding of America’s energy policies. According to Newsweek, Walker claims that former President Donald Trump never said the 2020 Presidental election was stolen.

During an interview with Atlanta-based news station WAGA-TV this week, news anchor Russ Spencer asked Walker about the claims.

From Newsweek:

“I think reporters said that. I don’t know whether President Trump said that. He’s never said that to me,” Walker responded, prompting Spencer to point out that Trump has “said it over and over. Please.”

Then Walker went on to say that “something went on in the election,” never specifying what – even trying to drag Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams into it.

“I’m not saying the president—but everyone knows that something happened in the election.” He then sought to turn the question around, noting that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams did not concede during her 2018 election. “But in that instance right there, I said, ‘Guys, there’s people that they’re unhappy with the election. Do you know what happened? I think something happened. I don’t know what it was—but something happened because people are angry,” Walker said.

Spencer then noted that while Abrams has not conceded, she has not brought it up “on a regular basis for a year and a half” as Trump has done. Walker said if he did not believe Trump’s claims, he “would disagree with him.”

Last week, Trump said at a rally in Texas that he was writing a book named The Crime of the Century based on his false allegations of voter fraud, regarding the 2020 election.

Was Herschel Walker just not around on Jan. 6th, 2021, or see the audits across the country that found no evidence of voter tampering?

Nevertheless, Walker is projected to win the GOP nomination for the Senate race in Georgia in a matchup with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock this fall. Georgia voters, make the right decision, please.