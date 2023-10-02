Say It Ain't So! Jodie Turner-Smith Splits From Joshua Jackson After 4 Years of Marriage

It looks like October is kicking off with a bang when it comes to celeb breakups, with the latest couple to call it quits being Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

According to TMZ, divorce papers were filed on Monday though the couple had apparently been separated since mid-September. The reason for their split is due to irreconcilable differences. Turner-Smith has filed for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Spousal support is reportedly not being offered up for either party and there was no prenuptial agreement in place. The Queen & Slim star and the Dawson’s Creek actor wed in August of 2019 but started waving off rumors of a divorce in late 2022. While neither couple spoke up about the rumors at the time, it appears the writing may have been on the wall anyhow.

This news serves as yet another breakup bombshell with former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy recently announcing their impending divorce. Prior to that, singer and actress Teyana Taylor and her NBA superstar husband Iman Shumpert also revealed they’d been separated for “quite some time.” Before them, Beyonce’s own mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson decided to uncouple. And one month before them, the divorce between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict was finalized (they announced their split last year ).

With all these divorces and breakups happening for couples I thought would be together ‘till the wheels fell off, I may want to press pause on my romantic prospects until 2023 is over. Clearly there’s something in the air and they know something we don’t, tread lightly in love folks. It’s getting hard out here.