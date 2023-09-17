Jeezy Shocks The Internet By Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai After Two Years Of Marriage

No one saw this one coming. After two years of marriage, Jeezy has filed from divorce from Jeannie Mai. Documents show that the rapper filed on September 14 and that the pair are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

In addition, the paperwork reveals that their union is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” There is a prenuptial agreement in place. Jeezy is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy, 45, and Mai, 44, began dating in November 2018—nearly a year after she shared that she was no longer with ex-husband Freddy Harteis. The pair went Instagram official in 2019, got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021.

The stars have been open about their relationship—as well as the couple’s pregnancy journey—on social media over the last four years. In March, they celebrated their two-year anniversary with a trip to Vietnam.

“When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures,” Mai stated. “Now that we have a daughter, blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family.”



Over the years, Mai has made controversial remarks about dating. S he once infamously stated why she preferred to be in relationships with white men as opposed to Black men.

During a 2014 episode of The Real, Mai said: “I loved Black guys. For me, dark meat on the side, white keeps me mean and lean...t hat’s what I like.” She was immediately met with criticism from co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Loni Love.

Ye ars later, the clip went viral again when she officially announced her relationship with Jeezy.