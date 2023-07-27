What Happened to Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson?

Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after 8 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by People on Wednesday, Tina cited irreconcilable differences as her reason why and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She also requested for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles.

The news came as a shock to many due to fact that the duo had been vocal about their love for each other over the years since tying the knot in 2015. Tina would often post pictures and videos of the two’s random outings and escapades on social media. However, after the news of her divorce began making its rounds on Twitter, keen-eyed fans pointed out the fact that the last photo of the couple was dated back to March of this year—but the caption foretold no signs of potential trouble in paradise.

“Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo. @mrrichardlawson,” she wrote at the time.

Still, some folks believe that the writing has been on the wall since their 2017 interview on the popular OWN series, Black Love. In the resurfaced clip, Tina can be seen talking about how she prayed for the type of man she wanted and how Richard had almost all the qualities she was looking for.

“Is he perfect? Absolutely not,” she said, to which Richard interjected: “No?”

“No,” Tina said with a slight eye roll before continuing: “But he has a lot of the qualities that I love and we’re having a really good time and I’m enjoying life. So there is hope women, ladies.”