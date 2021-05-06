L.A. City Attorney's Office Will Not File Charges Against Quavo or Saweetie in Connection With Elevator Incident: Report

Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year celebration on December 05, 2019. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019 ( Getty Images )

We have some updates regarding the elevator incident involving rappers Quavo and Saweetie, which immediately went viral after footage was leaked shortly after their breakup was announced.

As The Root reported back in March, the footage showed the ex-couple involved in a physical altercation, causing a lot of speculation. The two later confirmed that the incident had actually happened a year prior to the footage being leaked, while they were still together.



Now, it looks like neither Quavo nor Saweetie will face criminal charges in connection with the incident, TMZ reported on Thursday.



Specific details, from TMZ:



Law enforcement sources tell us...the case was referred to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, which declined to file charges. We’re told, based on the evidence—surveillance video of the then-couple in a physical confrontation—there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party.

TMZ previously reported that law enforcement had wanted to discuss the matter with both artists to obtain more details, but it looks like that hasn’t taken place.



Saweetie, who is on a mission to move forward from the past, was actually busy with a W Magazine photoshoot when the elevator news broke. She’s also looking forward to the release of her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, later this summer.



“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie recently told W Magazine, as the cover star for its Volume 3 The Music Issue, releasing on May 18. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

“Work is what I love most,” the 27-year-old rapper-actor added. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience. I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”



The Root has reached out to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for official comment on declining to file charges in connection to the Saweetie and Quavo elevator incident.