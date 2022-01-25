iHeartRadio is bringing back it’s music and culture event, Living Black!, dedicated to highlighting the best, boldest and brightest in Black excellence.



Per Complex, Living Black!, presented by AT&T’s Dream in Black Initiative, is making its return to the stage for the second year and we now have a good clue as to who’s going to be bringing sounds. Multi-award winning and chart-topping artist H.E.R. is set to perform, as is Big Sean, Ari Lennox, and Moneybagg Yo with guest appearances from John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, J. Cole, Bas and Lizzo.

“This platform connects the community, including members of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices,” said AT&T’s Director of Marketing and Special Experiences Angela Burgin.

Added iHeartMedia’s President of Hip-Hop and R&B Programming Doc Wynter: “The team is thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances.”

Described as a “non-stop rollercoaster of good vibes and real talk,” iHeartRadio’s Living Black event is “a stylized high energy mix of innovative performances from a few of our favorite chart-topping artist wrapped around live DJ interludes and finely curated break out segments where we get to be a fly on the wall, dropping in and out of funny bits and insightful and conversations that elevate and honor Black culture helmed by some of today’s hottest entertainers and cultural power players. From start to finish, it’s Black excellence at its finest and most honest.”

Living Black! goes down Wednesday, Feb. 23, broadcasting live from Los Angeles on iHeart’s app, official TikTok page, and across various Black-owned businesses.

For more information on the init, be sure to head on over to iheart.com.