Jesus, be a fence. It was just last month that Nick Cannon claimed to be exploring celibacy during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, telling hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN: “I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on...I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022.”

“I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.” the “seahorse”-like father of seven added, much to our relief. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now.”

Well, maybe not if Saweetie’s looking to be inseminated. After the “Icy Girl” rapper tweeted on Saturday: “I want some babies,” she predictably got plenty of potential volunteers eager to give procreation an attempt. Among them? America’s most prolific father of the year, who responded with a series of emojis, including a raised hand.

Really, sir? Would eight be enough?

While Cannon has been deliberate about growing his family (and can obviously afford his brood), are we terrible if we want more for Saweetie? Obviously, we aren’t the only ones; Black Twitter was quick as ever with the rebukes of Cannon’s silent offer—and, of course, jokes.

Is Nick just Wild’n Out, as per usual? We certainly hope so...but just in case, we suggest avoiding direct eye contact should you come in contact with Nick, Saweetie. He may just be joking, but it’s a weird time out there in celebrity pairings—and a man who dresses like a genie may have a few too many wishes left in his magic lamp.

“I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect,” said Cannon of his clearly tenuous celibacy.