Abbott Elementary, the brainchild of writer/producer/actress/comedian Quinta Brunson, wrapped up its first season on April 12th and is the best sitcom ABC has seen in years. Its creator also portrays the show’s protagonist, Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher who is at the onset of her career in education working at a public school in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary is shot in mockumentary style, which parallels The Office in that regard. However, its approach to comedy is refreshing and the reason it has connected with so many viewers. It has received immense praise since it premiered in December of last year. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a nearly perfect score while ABC noted that its “largest percentage growth for any new comedy premiere.”



Brunson, the real life daughter of a kindergarten teacher, named the show after one of her middle school teachers that inspired her the most: Ms. Abbott. “In a way, I didn’t know why she was my favorite. I couldn’t put my finger on it. She just was,” Brunson told The LA Times in January. “I think that’s what a good teacher does. I think it’s like the Maya Angelou quote, ‘People always remember how you make them feel,’ and she always made me feel good.”

The show also boasts a diverse cast of Black talent such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and William Stanford Davis. The series has already been predicted to be a formidable Emmys contender. With Brunson wearing multiple hats on Abbott, she could receive nominations in lead actress in a comedy, outstanding writing for a comedy series and outstanding comedy series. If she snags them, she would be the first Black woman to be nominated three times for the same series.



The ensemble cast could also make history as well with nominations in categories such as best supporting actor and best supporting actress.