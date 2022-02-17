Mama, nooooooo!!!



On Thursday, it was revealed that one of FX’s popular series, Atlanta, will be saying its last goodbyes to fans and followers this fall.

FX Chairman John Landgraf revealed the sad news during an executive session, explaining that the show would end with its fourth and final season, set to air this fall:

“After a four-year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta,” Landgraf said according to Deadline. “Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series. The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

*Deep, heavy, Southern Atlanta-style sigh*

OK, 2022: we need to have a talk. What kind of plot twist is this?! I had very high hopes for this year and very, very high hopes for this series. And now, just when I start to feel a little bit of joy about seeing my favorite trio—you dish this out? This was not what I had on my 2022 BINGO card and you know it! Now I’ll have to savor every episode in season three and lock every dry Earn joke, awkward Darius encounter, and scary Paper Boi staredown in my heart and my memory now that I know the end is nigh.

Speaking of season 3 though, the upcoming installment will apparently be taking place almost entirely in Europe as Earn, Alfred Paper Boi, Darius, and Van find themselves in the middle of a successful European tour. The group will hav e to learn how navigate their new surroundings as outsiders” all while struggling “to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

I don’t know about you but I hope it’ll be worth the wait. Season three of Atlanta premieres Thursday, March 24 on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu