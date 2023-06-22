Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Race Matters

Ron DeSantis Sparks Outrage, Dismisses Basketball Players As ‘Freaks of Nature'

This racist trope is exactly what you'd expect someone as disgusting as DeSantis to say.

By
Candace McDuffie
Image for article titled Ron DeSantis Sparks Outrage, Dismisses Basketball Players As ‘Freaks of Nature&#39;
Photo: Andy Barron (AP)

It doesn’t take much for Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis to do or say anything racist. His latest hateful remark comes courtesy of did an interview he did with the Christian Broadcasting Network. The interviewer prompted DeSantis by calling baseball a “thinking man’s game” during their exchange.

DeSantis was then asked his thoughts on the sport. “So I think that there’s kind of a place for everybody on a baseball team if you’re willing to work hard, if you’re willing to practice, and if you’re willing to hone your skills,” DeSantis remarked. “I kind of thought it was always a very democratic game, a very meritocratic game.”

Of course, the man behind the “Stop Woke Act” continued. “Whereas I kind of viewed like basketball as like these guys are just freaks of nature. They’re just incredible athletes. In baseball, you know, you have some guys that might not necessarily be the best athletes, but maybe they’ve got you know that slider that nobody can hit, or they have the skills that allow them to compete at the highest level.”

DeSantis decided to obviously disparage the mostly Black league by relying on a disgustingly racist trope; it’s one that has been around for centuries and reduces the value of Black people to their bodies. However, the GOP has relished in being the party of white supremacy so the Florida governor’s latest remarks check out.

Last month, DeSantis announced his 2024 presidential bid for the White House on Twitter and the stunt proved to be an epic failure. His detractors called him out on social media for his latest ridiculous comment while supporters of DeSantis say that people have read too much into it. Sadly, we can expect this behavior to worsen as we inch toward next year’s election.