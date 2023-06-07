On Monday (June 5), author and professor Cornel West announced that he’s running for President in the upcoming 2024 election. His bid for the White House puts him in competition with a slew of other candidates, most of whom are Republicans and have absolutely no business running in the first place. Here is a round up of folks who have a shot at becoming the next leader of the free world.
Ron DeSantis (R)
The man who has worked to erase Black history and ruthlessly targeted LGBTQ+ folks with legislation during his Florida governorship believes he is more than fit to be president. Ron DeSantis announced his 2024 candidacy on Twitter with the help of Elon Musk last month, though the stunt was nothing more than a ridiculous failure.
Donald Trump (R)
Trump, the former president who has boasted being racist and xenophobic with policies reflecting this, announced in November that he is tossing his proverbial hat in the ring come 2024. Even though he was just found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, he refuses to relinquish any sort of political power.
Nikki Haley (R)
The former governor of South Carolina believes that Ron DeSantis’ hateful “Don’t Say Gay” policy didn’t go far enough. Nikki Haley is anti-abortion and xenophobic as hell, and pledges to jump start Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers if she is elected to office.
Marianne Williamson (D)
Marianne Williamson ran for President in 2020 and is determined to try to seize the Oval one more time. If elected, she promises to declare an emergency around America’s “gun epidemic,” fight for abortion rights and tackle climate change head on. Williamson’s skepticism on vaccines and antidepressants have landed her in hot water before.
Tim Scott (R)
Tim Scott is a chronic systemic racism denier and also said he will work to strengthen anti-abortion laws. Scott also promises to build a wall at the southern border and work to combat America’s fentanyl crisis
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that he’s running for President in April. His campaign positions consist of working to “transform” the police, take on the censorship-industrial complex and focus on racial healing through Targeted Community Repair. Kennedy also believes vaccines causes autism and said he plans on working to drop the rate of disease in children.
Cornel West (People’s Party)
Cornel West will be 2024 as the candidate of the People’s Party. If elected, West pledges to offer medicare for all, expand civil liberties, clean out corrupt government, guarantee quality education, take on climate change, stop foreign military aid and forgive all student debt. West is professor emeritus at Princeton University.
Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Ramaswamy, the same man who believe the Civil War guaranteed freedoms for Black folks, wants to raise the age of voting to 25 if he becomes president. He also wants to shut down the Department of Education, pardon January 6 protestors and ban “gender confusion ‘care’ for minors.”
Joe Biden (D)
Our current President confirmed that he will indeed be running again in 2024. Biden plans on taxing wealthy corporations, protecting social security and Medicare, capping the cost of insulin at $35 and protecting abortion rights. He has also said he plans on offering aid to Ukraine in their battle against Russia.
Mike Pence (R)
Trump’s former Vice President announced in June that he plans on running for President in 2024. During his stint as Governor of Indiana, he approved legislation that restricted access to abortions and enacted a religious freedom law that allowed them to discriminate against LGBTQ communities.
Larry Elder (R)
If elected President, Larry Elder promises to secure the southern border by investing in physical barriers and boosting Border Patrol resources. Elder also promotes school choice and combat China by making sure the “Pentagon [is] focused on national defense, not left-wing social experimentation.”
Chris Christie (R)
The former governor of New Jersey tried to run for President in 2016, but was beat out by Trump for the nomination. Christie has said Biden, Trump and Obama have done nothing but made the United States smaller and divided its citizens. He also plans on building a wall to keep immigrants out, claiming Trump “failed” Americans in that regard.
Perry Johnson (R)
Perry Johnson plans on using his presidential power on things like destroying the Department of Education, pardoning Trump and cutting 2 cents of every dollar in federal discretionary spending in hopes of “end[ing] inflation and solv[ing] the debt crisis.”
Asa Hutchinson (R)
The former governor of Arkansas says as President he would reduce the federal civilian workforce by 10 percent. Asa Hutchinson would also widen computer science education to compete with China and sign a federal abortion ban that would include exceptions.
Doug Burgum (R)
Doug Burgum, the current governor of North Dakota, has signed legislation restricting access to abortion turning his tenure. He also limited transgender health care for minors. Burgum said he won’t focus on the right’s “woke” agenda but will focus on the economy and national security instead. Sure, Doug, sure.