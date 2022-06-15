The musical festival lineups keep rolling on in and if you’re a fan of hip-hop this one is a must-see.

Rolling Loud New York is the latest summer music festival to announce its lineup and it features some of the biggest and best names in rap for the three-day music festival that takes place Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The headlining performers are Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

Nicki is headlining the festival for the first time in her career. In 2018, she joined Future on stage for his headlining performance at the 2018 Miami edition.

Rocky has performed at every Rolling Loud NYC festival. He performed in the first iteration of the New York festival in 2019 and in 2021 was joined onstage by 50 Cent.

Future was the closing headliner for Rolling Loud California in 2021 and is going to be the headlining act for Rolling Loud Miami and Toronto on July 23 and Sept. 10.

Of the headlining acts, Future is the one who most recently released an album. In April, the Atlanta rapper released I NEVER LIKED YOU which featured Drake, Tems, Kanye West, Gunna and Young Thug.

Other acts set to perform include Lil Baby, DaBaby, Pusha-T, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, Fivio Foreign, Shenseea, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, G Herbo, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James and the Alchemist, Erica Banks, Danny Brown, Don Toliver, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Key Glock, Soulja Boy, ASAP Ant, and Joyner Lucas.

One of the best things about this festival is that you can go to see the biggest and most popular stars in rap and some of the underground and upstarts who are just getting their careers started. There is a little something for every kind of rap fan at this music festival.

Tickets for the music festival go on this Friday, June 17 at 12 p.m. ET. Unless you want to miss out, best put that down on your calendar.