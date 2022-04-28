Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against the Kardashian/Jenner family took a dramatic turn when Rob Kardashian squared off with Chyna’s attorney during his testimony. According to Deadline, an agitated Kardashian spoke about Chyna, legal name Angela White, allegedly holding a gun to his head, saying, “She tried to kill me.” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told him not to call his former fiance “your client,” asking him to refer to her as “Chyna” or “Ms. White” instead.

The incident allegedly happened Dec. 14, 2016 after the couple celebrated what they assumed to be the Season 2 renewal of their reality show Rob & Chyna. Kardashian said he didn’t report the incident to the sheriff’s department because Chyna was the mother of his then newborn daughter and he wanted to keep things between them. “I always tried to protect her even when she has a gun to my head,” he said.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship is at the center of Chyna’s lawsuit against the family. She says that after Rob leaked her nude photos, his mother Kris Jenner had Rob & Chyna canceled and used her influence to have Chyna blackballed in the industry. She is suing Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner for $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000 in emotional damages.

Rob previously said that he would skip the trial to focus on their five-year-old daughter Dream, but that he was available to testify if called. Dream is the only innocent one in this entire mess.

As if to prove my point, Kim took the stand to testify about text messages she sent where she said she would not film Keeping up with the Kardashians if Chyna were included.

“I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on. She is not going to be on our show,” the text to Bunim Murray EP Amanda Weinstein allegedly read. “So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, and then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

In her testimony, Kim noted that she was exercising her power to protect herself, stating: “I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Khloé backed up her sister’s claims, testifying, “We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity.” She was questioned about an alleged email to E! that read: “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Though former E! president Adam Stotsky testified that the family didn’t “have the authority” to get Rob & Chyna canceled, it’s hard to believe since they were keeping the network alive for most of the early 2000s.

What’s become evident during this trial is that Rob and Chyna had a bad relationship that his family didn’t approve of and they may have tried to break them up. That’s a story as old as time and the only difference here is that everyone is famous.