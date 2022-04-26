Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against the Kardashian/Jenner family is putting all their business in the streets.

Per People, the Kardashian/Jenner family is requesting that Los Angeles Superior Court dismiss Chyna’s claim. According to court documents, Michael G. Rhodes, the family’s lawyer, states that Blac Chyna, legal name Angela White, has not offered any “documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony” supporting her case.

“Before trial began, these claims were absurd,” Rhodes said. “Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy.”

Rhodes also challenged the amount Chyna is asking, stating, “Ms. White’s unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury,” the document reads.

Chyna admitted during her testimony that it was actually Rob who caused most of her problems and that she appreciated Kris for making Rob & Chyna happen and giving her a place to live.

Chyna’s $100 million defamation claim against Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner stems from her nasty, public breakup with Rob Kardashian. Chyna alleges that after Rob leaked nude photos of her and spread stories that she used alcohol and drugs, the family used its influence to have the couple’s reality show Rob & Chyna canceled, as well as blackballing her in the industry. Chyna is actually asking for $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000 in emotional damages.

According to People, Kylie Jenner took the stand to testify about conversations between her and ex-boyfriend Tyga, who had previously dated Chyna. The model/cosmetics mogul (I’m not really clear on what she actually does) stated that Tyga told her he “never planned on marrying” Chyna. She went on to testify that she saw a scar on Tyga’s body that was allegedly given to him by Chyna and that Tyga said Chyna abused drugs and alcohol when they were together.

“I was a little bit concerned from the thing I heard from Tyga,” Jenner said. “Tyga and I went over to Rob’s and expressed our concerns. He did express he was going to continue the relationship.”

So her boyfriend at the time, told her a bunch of stories about his ex, who was about to start dating her brother, and she decided to tell her brother. That sounds like an awful game of telephone.

This case has been a headache for everyone involved, including us. While settlement talks weren’t successful, it seems like there could have been a better solution than airing the entire family’s dirty laundry in open court.