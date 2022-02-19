In the infamous words of Rodney King, “can we all just get along?” Well, it looks like there may be (some) hope for at least one Kardashian hyphenated family. According to Page Six, Rob Kardashian has dismissed charges against former partner, Blac Chyna for the sake of their daughter.

Advertisement

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian told Page Six reporters on Friday. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Apparently, the dismissal comes after Kardashian was denied his motion to delay the start of the trial which was scheduled to begin next week. This is likely to be the reason Kardashian decided to dismiss the lawsuit all together, as it appears he was already having a change of heart.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star originally filed the suit back in 2017 for assault, claiming that Chyna attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord while intoxicated. While he said that he was ultimately able to escape her reach, he was struck repeatedly with the butt of the cord. Chyna has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Two of Kardashian’s friends would have been called to the stand to testify to the alleged assault they individually witnessed during two separate incidents. Eugene Shpilsky claims he once saw Chyna point a gun at Kardashian, while Victory Belz has a similar testimony with the addition that Chyna was also verbally threatening the life of her child’s father.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, however said in a statement to Page Six that “Chyna has video evidence that Rob didn’t have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack — because there was no attack.”

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit,” Ciani reportedly stated on Friday. “Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years.

Advertisement

While the charges may be dropped, the fight is not yet finished. Chyna is looking to ensure that Rob Kardashian cannot refile his lawsuit, and that her litigation costs will be repaid.