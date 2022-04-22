This Blac Chyna vs. the Kardashians trial will get worse before it gets better, and when all is said and done, no one in the family will actually win.

Advertisement

Blac Chyna continued testifying in her $100 million defamation trial against the Kardashian/Jenner family, revealing that she didn’t know the $100,000 she accepted was a “kill fee” for the cancellation of her reality series, Rob & Chyna. According to People, when questioned by Kardashian/Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes, Chyna said she thought the money was for filming, stating her lawyers left her out of negotiations. She responded to Rhodes, asking, “Why would I sign a kill fee for my number one show?”

As we previously reported at The Root, the trial stems from the end of Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship and the subsequent cancellation of Rob & Chyna. She is asking for “$40 million for ‘loss of earning damages’ and over $60 million in ‘loss of future earning capacity damages.’” In 2017, Chyna alleged that Rob was physically and mentally abusive and sued the rest of his family, which led the Kardashians to accuse Chyna of being the abusive one. She claims that in the aftermath of those allegations, the famous and powerful family forced E! to cancel Rob & Chyna after one season. Though Rhodes claims the couple’s tumultuous relationship led to the show’s cancellation, Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, states that the Kardashian family “set out to have Rob & Chyna canceled” despite Rob’s desire “to keep going.” And as if all that wasn’t messy enough, Kris Jenner took the stand on Thursday and testified that Chyna had once threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

Per TMZ, during her testimony, when Ciani asked Kris if Chyna had ever threatened her daughter Kylie, Kris initially responded that she didn’t recall. When her deposition was produced to prove Kris did say the threat happened, the family’s matriarch said she “would have to ask Kylie and [Kylie’s ex-boyfriend] Tyga because they’re the ones with first-hand information.”

Kris continued: “I probably thought it was just some drama, which I’m used to.” She then went on to say that even after hearing about the alleged threat, she wanted Rob and Chyna to work out, stating, “I love second chances, and I wanted them to win. I wanted my son to be happy.”

G/O Media may get a commission Suitable for everyday use Climaplex Curl Defining Cream Climaplex is vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals.

Curl Defining Cream contains olive oil and jojoba oil which will help to enhance curls. Buy for $10 at Target

So in other words, Kris thought a death threat against her daughter was just another drama-filled day in her crazy life and was perfectly OK with her son marrying the person who delivered the alleged threat because she believes in second chances!? How is this family rich and famous!?

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Rob has opted to focus on the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Dream. According to TMZ, he’s staying home with Dream to keep her routine as normal as possible while the rest of the family battles it out. Dream is with him six days a week, making Rob the primary caregiver. He’s available to testify if called but will be at home until that summons comes. Even at five, she absolutely understands that her mom doesn’t like her grandma and aunts. We really hope all the adults involved keep her as the most important priority.