Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

With Super Bowl LVII about a month away on Sunday, Feb. 12, halftime performer Rihanna is getting fans ready for her big musical comeback with a fashion warm up. On Sunday, the mogul released the Savage x Fenty Game Day collection, which features hoodies, t-shirts, hats and sweats.



With prices ranging from $25 to $90 and sizes from XXS to 4X, the collection will be highly coveted among Rihanna and Savage X Fenty fans. At $24.95, the most affordable item in the collection is the LVII cotton boxers, which have little footballs on them. There’s also a very appropriate t-shirt that reads “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird, but whatever.” This might be the most truthful thing you hear about the Super Bowl because let’s be honest: we’re all just here for the halftime show. If you’re interested in a LVII Varsity Jersey or a Limited-Edition LVII hoodie, they are the most expensive pieces in the collection and will run you $89.95.

Are these clothes way too expensive? Yes, of course they are. But if you’re a regular fan of Savage X Fenty or Rihanna, chances are you don’t care. You just want to celebrate RiRi’s return to the music scene with a fun t-shirt and it doesn’t matter that it cost $45. And honestly, that’s about the same price as other NFL Super Bowl merchandise is going to run, so it’s not like she’s asking for something outside the norm.

If you prefer shopping in-person, the “Lift Me Up” singer has a three-day Game Day pop-up shop coming to Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29. The event will include “Super Bowl-style photo ops and giveaways,” per Uproxx.

While we’ll probably hear hits like “Umbrella,” Pon de Replay,” “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Diamonds,” we really have no idea what to expect from Rih since this will be her first live televised performance since appearing on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT on FOX.