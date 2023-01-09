Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The music and fashion mogul released a new collection inspired by her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

By
Stephanie Holland
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

With Super Bowl LVII about a month away on Sunday, Feb. 12, halftime performer Rihanna is getting fans ready for her big musical comeback with a fashion warm up. On Sunday, the mogul released the Savage x Fenty Game Day collection, which features hoodies, t-shirts, hats and sweats.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
03:48
Now playing
Killing Eve and Cruella Star, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Plays That's So Random
November 30, 2022
03:09
Now playing
Superhoe and Mood's Nicôle Lecky Plays That's So Random
November 9, 2022

With prices ranging from $25 to $90 and sizes from XXS to 4X, the collection will be highly coveted among Rihanna and Savage X Fenty fans. At $24.95, the most affordable item in the collection is the LVII cotton boxers, which have little footballs on them. There’s also a very appropriate t-shirt that reads “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird, but whatever.” This might be the most truthful thing you hear about the Super Bowl because let’s be honest: we’re all just here for the halftime show. If you’re interested in a LVII Varsity Jersey or a Limited-Edition LVII hoodie, they are the most expensive pieces in the collection and will run you $89.95.

Advertisement

Are these clothes way too expensive? Yes, of course they are. But if you’re a regular fan of Savage X Fenty or Rihanna, chances are you don’t care. You just want to celebrate RiRi’s return to the music scene with a fun t-shirt and it doesn’t matter that it cost $45. And honestly, that’s about the same price as other NFL Super Bowl merchandise is going to run, so it’s not like she’s asking for something outside the norm.

If you prefer shopping in-person, the “Lift Me Up” singer has a three-day Game Day pop-up shop coming to Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29. The event will include “Super Bowl-style photo ops and giveaways,” per Uproxx.

G/O Media may get a commission
Ring Car Cam
$50 off preorder
Ring Car Cam

It's a camera. For your car.
The Ring Car Cam's dual-facing HD cameras capture activity in and around your car in HD detail.

Advertisement

While we’ll probably hear hits like “Umbrella,” Pon de Replay,” “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Diamonds,” we really have no idea what to expect from Rih since this will be her first live televised performance since appearing on the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT on FOX.

EntertainmentEntertainment