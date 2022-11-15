Rihanna’s recently released Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 may be filled to the brim with sexy lingerie and even sexier models, but according to the Bad Gal, there’s still one person whose appearance would trump the entire ordeal: Beyoncé.

The “Lift Me Up” singer said as much during an interview with with E! News host Justin Sylvester on the red carpet ahead of the show.

“Who would you want to put in your panties?” Sylvester asked.

A laughing Rih responded, “I would—Beyoncé. Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me. Beyoncé in anybody panties would set it off but I would rather them be mine.”

I know that’s right! It’s about time the world saw arguably the two sexiest women in Hollywood and pop culture collab. And I mean that on both this front and the music front. It’s 2022 for crying out loud. W hy haven’t we heard them together on a song or joint project? I understand them being “competition” since anything they do music-wise causes people to go into a frenzy, but come on now. It’s beyond time to make this happen. Somebody get Blue Ivy on the phone so she can give her stamp of approval! And while you’re at it, go ahead and get Sir and Rumi’s signatures for good measure.

However, while this thought of Rih and Bey joining forces for a fashion show or otherwise is hella exciting, it may be a long ways off still considering the fact that both artists have been rumored to be going on tour next year. Surely, they could both work this into their plans, no? Here’s hoping they can.

Come on ladies, do it for the culture. We need this and you both know it!