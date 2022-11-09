Just when I thought I couldn’t love Rihanna anymore , she goes and gives me the perfect mid- week pick-me-up . She knew we’d all need a break from watching the election returns, so she blessed us with the premiere of her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show, which is available now on Amazon Prime Video.



Because we’re talking about Rihanna, you already know this was no ordinary runway show. It was a production, a size-inclusive celebration of her latest lingerie, and a total treat for the eyes and ears.

Advertisement

The show more than lived up to the hype. It was a mix of animated sequences and live performances that had me hypnotized for the entire 40 minutes. The sick soundtrack included a mix of current hits and 90s throwbacks. The dancers, who showed off the collection of colorful corsets, iridescent leggings, and silky sleep pants did not miss a beat. And although I knew there would be celebrity appearances, including Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu, I was pleasantly surprised by a serenade from R&B legend Maxwell.



G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

RiRi made her appearance early, giving us sexy Mother Nature vibes in a blue corset, proving she has more than snapped back after giving birth to her first child in May. Black-ish star Marsai Martin showed off some of the new colorful sportswear from the collection. Taraji P. Henson strutted her stuff to the Ying Yang Twins. And of course, there was the controversial appearance by Johnny Depp, who showed off pieces from the new men’s collection as he walked the nature-inspired catwalk to Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean.”



Advertisement

If you leave the show wanting a little somethin’ somethin’ for yourself, you can shop all of the looks in the Amazon Fashion Store and on Savage X Fenty website.

