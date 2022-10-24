Gather ‘round and gather your coins, ladies, gentleman and other gender-non-conforming folks, because Beyoncé is officially going on her Renaissance tour next year!



According to Variety, the news was inadvertently solidified over the weekend during the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica. During an auctioning portion of the evening, one of the prizes was a pricey concert packaged slated for summer of 2023 to see Bey onstage complete with airfare and hotel stay provided as seen in photos from attendees online.

Variety with the official prize listing:

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world. This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

Though numbers haven’t been confirmed, the winning party is said to have paid somewhere north of $50,000 for the package. The annual event, which saw attendees such as Kelly Rowland, ChloexHalle, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett, and Tina Knowles-Lawson, was hosted by Keke Palmer.

Now look, while I don’t have $50K to spend on a concert package, you can bet your bottom dollar that I’ll be doing everything in my power to secure my dollars and cents to buy tickets for this tour next summer. It’s a no-brainer at this point. BEYONCÉ? ON TOUR?? I’m not being overdramatic when I say I’d rather sit naked on a hot grill than miss out on an experience I’ll likely be talking about for the rest of my life.

Go, ahead, and drop the link, Bey. My soul NEEDS this. My bank account will (hopefully) bounce back.