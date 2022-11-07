After way too much time out of the spotlight, Rihanna fans are about to get a major dose of the beauty from Barbados as she prepares for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 lingerie show, premiering on Amazon Prime on November 9.

And if you weren’t already excited enough, Rihanna recently teases that the latest show is one you won’t want to miss. “Oh, this show is obnoxious,” she told a reporter on the red carpet. “This one takes the cake. THIS is going to be the show to beat.”

This time, the star is getting an assist from designer Adam Selman, the new Executive Design Director of Savage x Fenty. His impressive resume includes styling the likes of Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, RuPaul and Mary J Blige.

RiRi’s love for Selman runs deep. The two have worked together on her looks for years, including the 2014 CFDA Awards when she came dripped in Swarovski crystals in a sheer gown that left little to the imagination and basically broke the internet.

“Here’s a designer that I’ve worked with in the past, someone that I know, someone I love personally. They know what the heck they’re doing. I love knowing that I can rely on him and he’ll bring new ideas to the table, and Savage will evolve, Savage will grow up, and our designs will be different,” Rihanna told InStyle.



And Selman has just as much love for Rihanna. “You can give someone great clothes but you can’t give them style, and she just has the ultimate style.”

Selman plans to bring sport to the fourth edition of the collection with looks RiRi describes as “sexy, sexy.” “We wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they’re supposed to give.”

Along with stars including Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and a controversial appearance from Johnny Deep, the “Umbrella” singer herself will make an appearance in a corset, hose, and french cut bottoms. A look that lets her flaunt her booty – the part of her body she’s now proud to show off the most. “I had a baby! Let’s be real. Now it’s my booty — because I got one.”