It’s not exactly breaking news that Rihanna is a badass, but now you can add that she’s one of the richest people in the world to her lengthy resume—because the singer/actress/fashion mogul is making her first appearance on Forbes’ annual billionaires list.

According to the list, her ownership stake in cosmetics company Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty contribute to most of her $1.7 billion worth. The “Diamonds” singer comes in at No. 1,729 on a list of 2,668 billionaires.



Rihanna, who is currently expecting her first child, officially reached billionaire status last year. At the time, she spoke with Complex about going from her humble beginnings in Barbados to superstar success.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

In addition to Rihanna making Forbes’ billionaire list, her frequent collaborator, Kanye West, came in at No. 1,513 with $2 billion. The rapper/fashion designer gets most of his wealth from his Yeezy sneaker and clothing line. Considering the ridiculous price he charges for his products, I’m kind of surprised he’s not higher. Seriously, it’s always fascinating to see how many musicians use their success to expand their empires. Someone who is extraordinarily good at this is Jay-Z, who came in at No. 2,076 on the list with $1.3 billion, based on his media company Roc Nation, Armand de Brignac champagne, D’Ussé cognac and an extremely valuable fine art collection.

The richest Black person on the list is Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, who owns 85 percent of Africa’s Dangote cement and is worth $14 billion. Other notable entries include: Oprah Winfrey at 1,196 with $2.6 billion, Michael Jordan at 1,729 with $1.7 billion and Tyler Perry at 2,578 with $1 billion. And just so we all suffer through this pain together, I regretfully inform you that Elon Musk has moved to the top of the list with $219 billion. To quote fellow billionaire Kanye, “No one man should have all that power.”

Forbes noted that it “used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to calculate net worths.”