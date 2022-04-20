A$AP Rocky has been living the good life lately, but the fun came to a screeching halt when the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport, per NBC News.

Advertisement

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was returning on a private jet after spending time with his pregnant girlfriend singer/fashion mogul Rihanna in her native Barbados. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team assisted the Los Angeles Police Department with the arrest.

The LAPD has been investigating Mayers for a Nov. 6 shooting where, according to police reports, the victim “told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently made news when the internet went wild with rumors that they had split due to his cheating with superstar shoe designer Amina Muaddi–who also just so happens to be Riri’s close friend. As we previously reported at The Root, sources close to the couple say the rumors are “100 percent false on both counts.”

To make sure there were no misunderstandings, Muaddi put out a statement, calling all the rumors “fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent:”

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h, IU’ve been reminded that we livein a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore, I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend! Amina”

The shooting had not been previously reported in the media, so it will be interesting to see what evidence led to the arrest at this time.