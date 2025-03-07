Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE's Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More

Welp, it’s time to add to the long list of politicians taking a stand against President Donald J. Trump. Texas Rep. Al Green sent off groaning “boos” from republicans and mild cheers from democrats following a shocking demonstration at the Capitol last night (March 4). - Phenix S Halley Read More
We Asked ChatGPT What Trump Will Say During His Congressional Address Tuesday, and You May Be Surprised...or Not
If it's one thing to know about President Donald J. Trump it's that you can never really predict what will come out of his mouth. But with the president set to address Congress for the first time tonight, The Root is prepping for any unexpected madness.
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, has wreaked havoc ever since forming under President Donald Trump's second presidential term. The agency's extensive layoffs within the federal government had have damning consequences.
You Won’t Believe the Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens is Now Defending in Her Most Controversial Take Yet
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has spent years spewing inflammatory rhetoric. From essentially blaming George Floyd for his own death to labeling Black Lives Matter a "terrorist" organization to befriending Kanye West and endorsing his antisemitic mumblings, the pundit knows what keeps her name in headlines.
Last month, Southern University student Caleb Wilson tragically died after an off-campus fraternity event. Wilson was just 20 years old at the time of his death. It was initially reported that he suddenly collapsed — but now, a local Louisiana news outlet has reported a shocking development in the case.
We've all heard it before: President Donald Trump's second term is all about completing his mandate, and to his credit, he's off to a pretty good start. From enacting mass deportations and signing executive orders to undo constitutional rights all the way down to gutting DEI at the federal level and firing thousands of vetted employees, things seem to be working in his favor, and they have been since he first launched his 2016 bid for presidency.
Once upon a time, the mere mention of war with the United States could throw the entire world into chaos. But now, the threat of war has found a comfortable place in the everyday lives of Americans as President Donald J. Trump continues to dangle his power over anyone, including our closest allies, that even thinks about questioning him.
Former Houston Mayor and U.S. Texas Rep. Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70. According to his Instagram, Turner was inside the Capitol just before President Donald Trump took the stage for his first joint address to Congress.
Bakari Sellers Talks To The Root On Why Elon Musk and His Doings Should Worry America
Tatsha Robertson, The Root’s Editor-In-Chief, asks the Texas Congresswoman should Black people protest or focus on our own families and communities?