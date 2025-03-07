Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE's Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More

We’ve all heard it before: President Donald Trump’s second term is all about completing his mandate, and to his credit, he’s off to a pretty good start. From enacting mass deportations and signing executive orders to undo constitutional rights all the way down to gutting DEI at the federal level and firing thousands of vetted employees, things seem to be working in his favor, and they have been since he first launched his 2016 bid for presidency. - Phenix S Halley Read More