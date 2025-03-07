A Nothing Burger?: The Biden Impeachment & The Power of the Black Vote | The 411: Part 1
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE's Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Politics

Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE's Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More

The Root's most powerful political stories from the week.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Getty Images (Getty Images), WAFB, Win McNamee (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Rep. Al Green Explains What He Shouted at Trump And Why He Thinks It’s Worth Any Punishment

Rep. Al Green Explains What He Shouted at Trump And Why He Thinks It’s Worth Any Punishment

Green told reporters afterward that it was worth disrupting Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Green told reporters afterward that it was worth disrupting Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Photo: Win McNamee/Pool Photo (AP)

Welp, it’s time to add to the long list of politicians taking a stand against President Donald J. Trump. Texas Rep. Al Green sent off groaning “boos” from republicans and mild cheers from democrats following a shocking demonstration at the Capitol last night (March 4). - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

We Asked ChatGPT What Trump Will Say During His Congressional Address Tuesday, and You May Be Surprised...or Not

We Asked ChatGPT What Trump Will Say During His Congressional Address Tuesday, and You May Be Surprised...or Not

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

If it’s one thing to know about President Donald J. Trump it’s that you can never really predict what will come out of his mouth. But with the president set to address Congress for the first time tonight, The Root is prepping for any unexpected madness. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

A List Of Folks Carrying Out the Dirtiest of Elon Musk’s DOGE Work

A List Of Folks Carrying Out the Dirtiest of Elon Musk’s DOGE Work

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, has wreaked havoc ever since forming under President Donald Trump’s second presidential term. The agency’s extensive layoffs within the federal government had have damning consequences. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

You Won’t Believe the Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens is Now Defending in Her Most Controversial Take Yet

You Won’t Believe the Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens is Now Defending in Her Most Controversial Take Yet

Candace Owens
Candace Owens
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has spent years spewing inflammatory rhetoric. From essentially blaming George Floyd for his own death to labeling Black Lives Matter a “terrorist” organization to befriending Kanye West and endorsing his antisemitic mumblings, the pundit knows what keeps her name in headlines. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

This Shocking New Development in the Hazing Death of HBCU Scholar Changes Everything

This Shocking New Development in the Hazing Death of HBCU Scholar Changes Everything

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: WAFB

Last month, Southern University student Caleb Wilson tragically died after an off-campus fraternity event. Wilson was just 20 years old at the time of his death. It was initially reported that he suddenly collapsed — but now, a local Louisiana news outlet has reported a shocking development in the case. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Real Motivation For Trying to Roll Back Black, Brown Progress Will Shock You

EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Real Motivation For Trying to Roll Back Black, Brown Progress Will Shock You

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

We’ve all heard it before: President Donald Trump’s second term is all about completing his mandate, and to his credit, he’s off to a pretty good start. From enacting mass deportations and signing executive orders to undo constitutional rights all the way down to gutting DEI at the federal level and firing thousands of vetted employees, things seem to be working in his favor, and they have been since he first launched his 2016 bid for presidency. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

With Trump Threatening War Across the Globe, Here’s Exactly What That Could Mean for Americans

With Trump Threatening War Across the Globe, Here’s Exactly What That Could Mean for Americans

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Once upon a time, the mere mention of war with the United States could throw the entire world into chaos. But now, the threat of war has found a comfortable place in the everyday lives of Americans as President Donald J. Trump continues to dangle his power over anyone, including our closest allies, that even thinks about questioning him. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Hours After Texas Congressman Watched Trump Speak to Congress, He Dies

Hours After Texas Congressman Watched Trump Speak to Congress, He Dies

Image for article titled Rep. Al Green Explains Why He Would Shout At Trump Again, A List Of People Carrying Out DOGE&#39;s Dirty Work, This Is The Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Candace Owens Is Defending, Bakari Sellers Explains Why Everyone Should Fear Elon Musk And More
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Former Houston Mayor and U.S. Texas Rep. Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70. According to his Instagram, Turner was inside the Capitol just before President Donald Trump took the stage for his first joint address to Congress. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

Bakari Sellers Interview

Bakari Sellers Talks To The Root On Why Elon Musk and His Doings Should Worry America

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?

Interview With Jasmine Crockett
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tatsha Robertson, The Root’s Editor-In-Chief, asks the Texas Congresswoman should Black people protest or focus on our own families and communities?

Advertisement

12 / 12