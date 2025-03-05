Rep. Al Green Explains What He Shouted at Trump And Why He Thinks Worth Any Punishment

Welp, it’s time to add to the long list of politicians taking a stand against President Donald J. Trump. Texas Rep. Al Green sent off groaning “boos” from republicans and mild cheers from democrats following a shocking demonstration at the Capitol last night (March 4).

During the first joint address to Congress of Trump’s second term, Green stood as a lone wolf repeatedly calling out the president. “This president is unfit,” he said during Trump’s speech. “He has no mandate.” Clearly, the president took offense to the outburst as he paused his own speech to wait for the commotion from both sides of the aisle to stop.

Democrats on Green’s side cheered him on as opposing republicans booed and began chanting “USA! USA!” in hopes of drowning out the 77-year-old congressman. Green even shook his cane towards Trump during the opening minutes of his speech, which caused House Speaker Mike Johnson to bang his gavel and read aloud from House rules.

Rep. Al Green removed from chamber after interrupting Trump address

After minutes of chaos in the House chamber, Green, who doubled down on his calls for Trump’s impeachment, was escorted out the spot as republicans sang “Nah nah nah nah, goodbye.” Directly following his demonstration, Green revealed his motivation for the protest was triggered by Trump’s repeated claim to have a “mandate.”

“The president said he has a mandate, and I was making it clear to him that he has no mandate to cut medicaid,” Green told the Press after he was escorted out. Trump’s proposed budget cuts will directly impact medicare, medicaid, and social security. He’s faced much legal and public backlash— including previously from Green— in response to his attempts to slash the more than 60-year-old government programs.

Many say that was not the time nor place for such an interruption, and to that, the congressman said it was his only option. “It is the best way to get it across to a person [like Trump] who uses his incivility against our civility,” Green continued.

The Texas representative also said he’s not scared of any punishment he’ll receive after his demonstration. “I’m willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me,” he said. “ I said I’ll accept the punishment, but it’s worth it to let people know that they’re some of us that are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut medicaid, medicare, and social security.”

Democrats in attendance were also spotted holding up signs in protest to Trump and MAGA. In response, many republicans are calling their efforts, including Green’s, ineffective. “If they want to make a 77-year-old heckling congressman the face of their resistance, if that’s the Democrat Party, so be it,” Speaker Johnson said. “But we will not tolerate it on the House floor.”