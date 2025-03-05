How Trump Exploited America's Complicated History With Immigration to Fulfill His Goals

With all the talks of mass deportations and violence towards immigrants, it begs the question of how exactly the country got into this position. Migrants were once viewed as the backbone of the nation, and now— thanks to President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement— the conversation surrounding immigration has been boiled down to criminality and economic stress.

Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know

Trump’s successful efforts to criminalize undocumented immigrants and instill an irrational fear of migrants in Americans across backgrounds has shaped his presidency and consequently, the entire country. But as we all know, just because it comes out of the president’s mouth doesn’t mean it’s always true.

Advertisement

In fact, data shows the country benefits tremendously from migration. A 2023 study done by the Cato Institute determined for every 1,000 immigrants in a county, economic opportunities for an estimated 270 U.S. citizens are born.

Advertisement

But despite the well researched positive effects migration has on the country, we still have an immigration problem. In fact, very single U.S. president since former President Dwight D. Eisenhower has taken some form of executive action to address the matter. At the conclusion of his presidency, Barack Obama deported more then 3 million undocumented migrants, setting a record by the time at the time he left the White House.

Advertisement

Trump, unlike his predecessor, has used immigrants as a scapegoat for American problems. First, he targeted Mexicans during his campaign, saying “The Mexican government is forcing their most unwanted people into the United States,” according to ABC. “They are, in many cases, criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc.”

Then by the time he was elected, Trump’s Muslim ban sent shock wave across the world. He ordered “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Advertisement

Most recently, he and Vice President JD Vance have repeatedly spread lies about Haitian immigrants “eating the dogs, eating the cats” in Springfield, Ohio which continues to have irreversible impact on the small community. But while Trump continues to complete his self proclaimed “mandate,” immigrants continue to keep the country running as we all know it.

Trump’s vulgar attacks on immigration has inspired organizations to take action and support migrants of all backgrounds. Most recently, three organizations have fought back and sued the president for his efforts to get rid of temporary protection affecting Haitian immigrants, according to NBC.