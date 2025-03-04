We Asked ChatGPT What Trump Will Say During His Congressional Address Tuesday, and You May Be Surprised...or Not

If it’s one thing to know about President Donald J. Trump it’s that you can never really predict what will come out of his mouth. But with the president set to address Congress for the first time tonight, The Root is prepping for any unexpected madness.

To do so, we asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to give it’s best guesses for Trump’s future speech talking points. Although these are only predictions, Americans know there’s quite a few things that will certainly make it to the president’s docket. His joint address will take place on March 4, around 9 p.m. EST. Here’s what you should look out for...

Boasting About His November Win

According to ChatGPT, somewhere in Trump’s speech, we may hear him recall his 2024 second term win. “President Trump could provide a victory speech of sorts, detailing his vision for his second term,” the bot guessed. “He may also address any contentious issues surrounding the election or his plans for the future.”

This would be the perfect way to rev up his MAGA crowd, and we all know the president loves to talk about his big wins.

Immigration

Trump is set on completing his mandate — outlined in Project 2025 — and a large part of his plan is enacting mass deportations, which have already begun. “Trump has been vocal about border security and immigration reform. He might revisit his stance on border policies, enforcement, and possibly offer new plans for immigration reform,” ChatGPT suspected.

Most recently, Trump announced plans to enforce an immigration “gold card,” which will allow U.S. citizenship to be purchased by wealthy migrants, instead of the traditional path. He hasn’t given much detail as to how exactly his plan will work, so maybe tonight’s the night folks get some real answers on the matter.



Economy

The country is still suffering through historic inflation, and with Trump’s international tariffs and bird flu hiking the price of eggs, Americans have questions about the president’s plans to fulfill his biggest campaign promise to cut the price of groceries.

His first joint address gives him the opportunity to finally tackle everyday American concerns. ChatGPT said Trump “will likely emphasize his administration’s economic achievements, including tax policies, job creation, and efforts to stimulate growth.” Also, the chatbot predicts if Trump has any major plans for the economy still in development, he could drop some hints to the people.

Elon Musk

You have to know Trump probably won’t go five minutes before emphasizing DOGE and billionaire Elon Musk’s impact on his administration and the country as a whole. The chatbot said, “With figures like Elon Musk influencing the technological landscape, Trump could discuss innovation,” especially when it comes to artificial intelligence, global warming and oil, and ongoing efforts to gorge many federal agencies.

Judges’ Ruling

With dozens of ongoing lawsuits against him, the president might dare to address the elephant in the room: what’s happening with all the legal drama surrounding his executive orders. According to ChatGPT, “If there are ongoing legal battles involving his administration or personal matters, he may address those and frame them as politically motivated attacks against him.”

Additionally, the bot said Trump could reveal his future agenda when it comes to the courts. “He could also emphasize his efforts to reshape the judiciary to ensure a more conservative legal landscape.”