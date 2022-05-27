Ye and XXXTentacion fans rejoice, “True Love” is here.

Kanye West has officially released one of his collaborations from his latest studio album DONDA 2.

Until last night, “True Love” was only available on the Stem Player, along with a myriad of other unreleased tracks from the album. The track single also appears on XXXTentacion’s third posthumous album Look at Me: The Album.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was killed in 2018 during a shooting in South Florida. He was 20 years old.

The deceased hip-hop artist is the subject of the new Hulu documentary Look at Me: XXXTentacion which was released on May 26. “True Love” plays while the end credits roll in the film.

The single cover art includes handwritten notes that were scanned from a journal found by XXX’s mother.

The release of this latest single has spawned rumors by Kanye fans on social media that DONDA 2 will have an official release on streaming services. One account wrote, “TRUE LOVE OUT NOW. DONDA 2 ON THE WAY.”

Technically, DONDA 2 has already been released, but if you have not listened to it I do not blame you. The album came out exclusively on Kanye’s Stem Player in March, making it ineligible for the Billboard album charts. The only way to listen to the album is to go to the Stem Player website and pay for the $200 device. If you got that kinda change to throw around, go on ahead.

Some fans were able to listen to the album during a Miami event back in February.

“True Love” is not the only track on DONDA 2 to have an official release. In February, “City of Gods” featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys was also made available on streaming services.

In January, Kanye and The Game collaborated on “Eazy” where Ye rapped about everything, noticeably how he was going to beat Pete Davidson’s ass.