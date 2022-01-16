Somebody check on our good friend, Ye. It looks like he’s had one hell of a weekend. Just a week after debuting his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, it might be fair to say that he hasn’t moved on from his life with estranged wife Kim Kardashian just yet. On Saturday, Compton rapper, The Game was resurrected and brought Yeezy in on a track titled “Eazy”.

While Ye’s making public attempts to get us all to believe he’s over his marriage, he dedicates a line in the song to his newest arch nemesis, Saturday Night Live host and stand up comedian, Pete Davidson, otherwise known as Kim Kardashian’s new boy toy.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he writes. The voice of Julia Fox is then heard in an adlib asking, “Who?”

Kanye dedicates much of the track’s second verse however, to go in on some of the parenting decisions he’s recently caught heat for, including buying the house next door to Kim’s. He pens:

“Noncustodial dad. I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

In an earlier line, he critiques the Kardashian family for their lack of care for the children while in their custody.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop taking the credit.”

And if you think he left his own children unscathed, think again. He alludes to his offspring being spoiled brats without responsibility.

“When you give ‘em everything, they only want more. Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores. Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house. Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out,” he writes.

Sheesh.

Speaking of his kids, Saturday was also the fourth birthday of Ye’s second youngest child, Chicago West. What should have been a fun and celebratory day for the father and daughter turned into a wild goose chase with Ye riding around Los Angeles for hours in search of the location of her birthday party.

The rapper took to Instagram Live to “control his own narrative” as he claims he was purposefully not given the address from Kim and her family.

“Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he claimed.

He stated that he refuses to give into “baby mamas” and “grandmamas” who “play games” in attempt to keep him from his children. According to Page Six, these allegations have been denied by Kim.

“Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties,” Page Six Reports. “She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

Fortunately, this story does have a happy ending. Apparently, after reaching out to several family members and extended family, he was eventually tipped off by Travis Scott. Towards the latter part of the afternoon, pictures began circulating of a relieved Ye, helping Chicago break open her unicorn piñata.

Ah, the light at the end of a very beautiful dark twisted weekend.