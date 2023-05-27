Memorial Day weekend signals the official start of the summer TV season. This means you should get ready for an onslaught of reality TV. When it comes to these guilty pleasures, everyone has their favorites that they can’t miss, or the ones that you can’t stand, but also can’t stop hate-watching. To help you map out your summer plans, we’ve put together this easy calendar of premiere dates for reality shows, competitions, docuseries and game shows.
May 26: Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 - Netflix
Michelle Buteau hosts this cooking competition featuring amateur barbecuers showcasing their skills in the ridiculous fire arena that looks like it’s straight out of Mad Max.
May 30: 30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary - ESPN
In the ‘90s, no show was cooler than American Gladiators. Like most popular hits of the time, there was a scandalous story happening behind the scenes. The latest edition of ESPN’s 30 for 30, gets into all the dirty secrets.
May 30: America’s Got Talent: Season 18 - NBC
The popular variety competition is back with more talented and let’s call them, unexpected acts. While the judges can be a bit much, you do get to see some truly talented people on the show.
May 30: Doubling Down With the Derricos: Season 4 - TLC
The Derrico family is back with more wild adventures and tough struggles. As their 14 kids get older, the parents face new challenges and stresses. God bless them, I have no idea how they do it.
June 2: Queen of the Universe: Season 2 - Paramount+
Graham Norton hosts the drag queen singing competition with performers from around the world vying for $250,000 and of course, bragging rights. Michelle Visage; Vanessa Williams; Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel; and Mel B round out judging panel.
June 4: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Season 6 - TLC
In the latest installment of this guilty pleasure franchise, follow five couples as they meet in person for the first time. This is the relationship messiness that happens before they get engaged and a new level of messiness starts.
June 5: American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 - NBC
Ninja Warrior fans, our favorite summer competition is back with a new format. This time around, the ninjas will be taking on the obstacle course side by side. And as usual, new, more difficult, obstacles will be added to the show.
June 9: Superfan: Season 1 - CBS
This game show features contestants competing to see who is the biggest fan of music stars Kelsea Ballerini; Gloria Estefan; Little Big Town; LL Cool J; Pitbull; and Shania Twain.
June 13: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Season 11 - MTV
For its move to MTV, the hit series is adding new cast members and dealing with the fallout of divorces among the returning cast.
June 15: Project Runway All Stars
The fashion competition is back for Season 20 with a new All Stars edition. Korto Momolu; Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste; Laurence Basse; Bishme Cromartie; and Kara Saun are among the fan favorites returning.
June 15: Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 - BET+
The actress/producer, her husband Dwyane Wade, and their family travel to Africa for a life-changing trip and a celebration of Union’s 50th birthday.
June 15: Outchef’d: Season 2 - Food Network
Eddie Jackson is back to host this cooking show where home cooks land in a surprise competition against Food Network favorites, including, Eric Adjepong; Darnell Ferguson, Alex Guarnaschelli; Antonia Lofaso; and Geoffrey Zakarian.
June 22: Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris: Season 1 - E!
Anthony Anderson thanks his mother for everything she’s done with a trip to Europe. You know Mama Doris is going to be hilarious as they travel through England, France and Italy.
June 26: The Bachelorette: Season 20 - ABC
Charity Lawson is the new Bachelorette looking for love among 25 eligible suitors. Look, this is just something to hold us over until we get to The Golden Bachelor, which is the content we’re really waiting for.
July 9: Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Steve Harvey is back with another season of celebrity families hilariously competing on the classic game show for charity.
July: Breaking The Ice - WE tv/ALLBLK
Ground-breaking figure skating champion Rory Flack coaches Team DMV, a diverse team of middle and high school aged skaters looking to take their synchronized skating team to nationals.