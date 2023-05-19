Vanessa Williams Says ‘It’s a Privilege’ to Get Older

We may not all age as flawlessly as Williams, but she’s absolutely right about finding a stronger sense of self acceptance as you get older. Once you know exactly who you are and embrace it, you find yourself enjoying those extra years, not dreading them.

Jennifer explained that turning 41 led her to a place where she was less concerned about the small stuff. She asked Williams when she was able to get that place and the Soul Food actress revealed that women like them just don’t have time to worry about getting older. They have too much work to do.

“You’ve got a whole empire that you’ve got to run, so you’re concerned with a lot at this point. But I understand that,” Williams said. “There are certain times in your life when you’re the franchise. So in order to have longevity in your career, which we always talk about people when we have mentors or mentees—how do you last for, I’ve been in the business for 40 years?”

Vanessa Williams’ has had a long successful career across music, film, TV and stage. She attributes it to “showing up on time,” “knowing your stuff” and “following your skillset.” However, she also has a self confidence that we should all be paying attention to. It’s clear that when she says aging is a “privilege,” she believes it.