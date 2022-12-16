The world’s reaction to the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, celebrities and fans alike, was complete shock. In an Instagram tribute, actor Tyler Perry not only shared his reaction to the news but also his own experiences with suicidal thoughts in an effort to uplift those facing the same mental torment.



Perry said he was shocked when he heard of Boss’ death and described him as “such a light” the couple of times he met him, per Page Six. Reports say Boss died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The tragedy led Perry to open up about his own battle with thoughts of taking his life.

“With that said, I just want to take you back to a time in my life when I tried to commit suicide, a couple of times, because it was so dark I didn’t think it would get any better. I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse, it was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better was to end my life,” he said in the video.

Perry said if any of those attempts occurred, he would have missed out on the “best” part of his life.

More from Page Six:

The “Madea” actor went on to urge people to “reach out to someone” and “ask for help” even during times when it feels “like there’s no hope.” He continued the video by saying he is “the happiest I’ve ever been” before urging people once again to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). “Life is full of joy and love, things I never thought I’d get to. I’m saying that to you, if you are a person who’s considering suicide, ending your life, you’ve already been through a lot of hell, please, please, please, think about what the other side could be. It could be amazing. And you would miss the best part of it going through the darkness. Don’t let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of life.”

Perry’s video shows us once again that celebrities are human beings and suffer the same struggles we do underneath the wealth and fame. It also takes courage to be vulnerable and transparent about one’s mental health - an act that is often taboo in the Black community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or use the Lifeline chat with this link.