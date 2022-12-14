As his family, friends and fans mourn the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Hollywood is paying tribute to the dancer/actor. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ passed away on Tuesday at the age of 40.



His wife Allison Holker Boss released a statement confirming his passing to People, writing in part, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Ellen paid tribute to her former co-star on Twitter with a sweet photo of them on the set of her talk show, writing, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Leah Remini, who was a judge on the most recent season of So You Think You Can Dance, wrote about what a positive presence tWitch was on set, posting, “tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show,” she added. “tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride.”

Actress/producer Kerry Washington celebrated his artistry, tweeting, “The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Questlove wrote of his wish for peace, writing on Instagram, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives.”

If you need help, please reach out at the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.