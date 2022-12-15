We may earn a commission from links on this page.

More details about the death of Ellen Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss continue to emerge. The New York Post has reported that Boss checked into the Oak Tree Inn just one day before his body was found.

The Root previously reported that he died by suicide at the age of 40. In addition, the Post stated that the motel Boss checked into Monday morning was less than one mile away from his Los Angeles home.

Per The New York Post:

“[Boss] reportedly only brought one small bag and had booked the room for one night. The DJ allegedly missed his checkout on Tuesday, leading employees to go to his room — where they found him in the bathroom dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

His wife, Allison, confirmed his death in a statement to People:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Following the news of his passing, celebrities like Questlove, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith and Ellen DeGeneres paid their respects. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Pinkett Smith said: “May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.”

If someone you know is considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.