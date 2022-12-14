The entertainment world is mourning a huge loss, as TMZ reports that dancer/actor Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. This news is made even more devastating by reports that the cause of death is suicide.



According to TMZ, the outlet’s law enforcement sources said Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss “ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, and she was frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car—something that was not like him at all.” While responding to a call about a shooting at a hotel “a short time later,” LAPD officers found Stephen “dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

tWitch was most well-known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and for his performances on So You Think You Can Dance. He also appeared in the Step Up franchise, Magic Mike XXL and Hairspray. Most recently, he and Allison co-starred with many of their dance friends in the holiday special The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

He originally auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance in Season 3, but didn’t make the top 20. When he returned for Season 4, tWitch made it all the way to the finals, coming in second place. However, he would go on to become one of the competition series’ most popular performers and frequently returned over the years as an All-Star, choreographer and judge.

It was the infectious enthusiasm he danced with that made him a fan favorite. Though he was a hip-hop dancer, no matter what style he performed in, he made it feel completely natural. He effortlessly moved from contemporary to the ballroom, to jazz.

When he joined Ellen as her DJ, his positivity seemed like a natural fit for the daytime talk show. He quickly became a central figure, acting as more of a co-host than just a DJ. He helped host silly games, danced with the audience and even guest hosted for Ellen during the show’s final seasons.

Allison confirmed her husband’s passing in a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Losing tWitch in this manner is another sad reminder to check in with your friends and family because you never know what someone is privately dealing with. If you need help, please reach out at the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.