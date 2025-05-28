Ray J Predicts Diddy Will Get Out for Prison for This Wild Reason ... But Does He Have a Point?

Adding to the list of celebrities defending Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his federal trial, Ray J had some thoughts about how the justice system is handling Diddy’s drama. And man, was it a lot....

Ray J—real name William Ray Norwood Jr.— appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to talk about why he believes the case against Diddy is starting to get outrageous. The disgraced music mogul is fighting for his life against racketeering and human trafficking charges, but according to Ray J, we’re starting to lose the plot.

“I think it’s kind of becoming a circus, and with all the allegations, and now with everybody explaining what’s happening in the bedroom... It just sounds crazier and crazier and freakier and weirder,” Ray J began. The singer even set his sights on Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who alleged Diddy blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car as a scare tactic.

“With Kid Cudi going on and saying everything that happened, but then ended up saying, ‘Cassie played both of us’... Where are we trying to go?” According to Ray J, there’s not enough evidence to find Diddy guilty of his current charges. “It’s entertaining, for sure... but at the end of it all, it’s like, ‘This is what Diddy is being charged for, and this is what he possibly might serve a lot of jail time for?’ I don’t understand it,” he continued.

To him, Diddy’s case has become about optics and not the real evidence to support to government’s racketeering case against him. The public was horrified to hear how Combs allegedly raped and repeatedly beat Cassie and how he alleged conspired to kill Kid Cudi— including by kidnapping his own assistant— but Ray J and other Combs’ supporters argue that still doesn’t connect him to a criminal enterprise. And in order for Combs to be found guilty, that’s exactly what prosecutors need to prove.

Although Ray J has not been named in connection with Diddy’s criminal case, he maintains that the two businessmen have a close relationship. In fact, Ray J told Morgan he sees the Bad Boy founder as a mentor. “This is word to my mom and kids, he’s always inspired me to be great,” Ray J told Morgan.

In the end, Ray J said he has faith that Diddy will walk away with his freedom. “I honestly think that Diddy will get out... I think they made their point. Whatever they were trying to make, your point is made,” he continued. “Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy!”

Ray J is the latest entertainer to speak out in favor of the “Coming Home” rapper. He joins folks like Kanye West, Amber Rose and Boosie Badazz— all of whom have had their own share of controversies over the years.