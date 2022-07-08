We’ve been writing for months about the absurdities of Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate campaign, despite which, he’s still hanging neck & neck with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the latest polls, because: Georgia.

The crazy of Walker’s campaign has shown up in his constant attempts to calm white folks’ fears of being called racist, his refusal to engage in anything resembling policy debates against primary opponents in his own party, and his spectacularly incoherent interviews, which doctoral-level linguists will still be decoding a century from now.

Walker’s biggest flaw as a candidate, though, is his constant lying. All politicians do, but there’s a difference between politically convenient fibbing and Trump-level Pinocchioism. Walker lives in the latter category, lying about his degrees (he has none), his law enforcement credentials (also, none) and even how many kids he has (at least two more than he had admitted to publicly). And on that last count, The Daily Beast reported Thursday that people in his own campaign are completely, entirely over having to defend whatever may come out of their boss’ mouth next.

The story, based on interviews with multiple people inside the campaign who weren’t named, alleges that when news broke last month about three children ranging in age from 10 to about 40 that Walker had fathered but never publicly acknowledged, his staff wasn’t just skeptical when they confronted him. They were so used to his lying that they found evidence themselves before they confronted him with the claims. Walker initially lied to his own team before admitting over time that the kids were his, according to emails, the publication said it had reviewed.

The communications reveal a campaign and a candidate in chaos. Emails and texts show advisers discussing how they don’t trust Walker—both to tell the truth to them and to handle campaign events properly—and harboring concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job.

He spouts falsehoods “like he’s breathing,” this adviser said—so much so that his own campaign stopped believing him long ago.

We’re not sure how long “long ago” is, but whatever length of time that is is about three times as long as it should’ve taken anyone to figure out this guy has less relationship with the truth than he does with those kids he lied about having.

It’s almost impossible to believe that anybody working in Herschel Walker’s campaign for more then 10 minutes wouldn’t have known immediately that that guy’s word isn’t his bond. In fact the only thing crazier than believing in Herschel Walker’s integrity as a candidate is the fact that he actually has a shot at unseating the lineal heir to the pulpit Dr. Martin Luther King once stood in.



Sheesh.