A 15-year-old boy died in a house fire after an Albuquerque SWAT team launched tear gas into the home while going after an adult suspect, reported New York Daily News. The police tracked the suspect in question to the home where the boy was and used the gas to draw them out. The boy never made it out.



Police were looking for Qiaunt Kelley, 27, who was wanted for violating probation for an armed carjacking and stolen vehicle charge, per the NY Daily News. The report says Kelley fled to a home where 15-year-old Brett Rosenau later walked into. Authorities say they tried for “several hours” to get the two to leave the house.

Finally, they resorted to more extreme measures.

Police said Thursday that a “noise flash diversionary device” deployed to force the suspect to surrender has been known to spark fires, but that it had never happened before in his city.

The department on Sunday added that officers used other tools during the confrontation: “A drone and robots were used to determine who was inside the house and to activate powder irritants inside the home to get the individuals to exit,” the department said. Kelley finally surrendered about 3 a.m. as the home went up in flames. He was treated for burns, police said, before being booked Thursday night. Police said Sunday Rosenau died from smoke inhalation. His body was found among the ashes.

Residents of the home told KOB 4 News they believe the flash-bang device is what sparked the fire. As a result, they lost their home. The Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said an investigation has been launched to look into what caused the fire.

“I know many people in our community are hurting right now… If any of our actions inadvertently contributed to his death, we will take steps to ensure this never happens again,” Medina said in a statement, via NY Daily News.

The department maintained their stance that Kelley and Rosenau had enough time to evacuate before detonating the device. However, Rosenau’s family believes the police were negligent.

“The police had every opportunity to save Brett’s life but instead chose inaction. Brett’s family and community are forever left without their son, brother, and friend. There will be an unfillable void by the loss of his life,” they said in a statement via Albuquerque Journal.