Criminal Justice

An Ohio Man Gave 911 the Most Chilling Reason For Stabbing His Father to Death

Micaiah Swindler might have dug himself an even deeper hole.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled An Ohio Man Gave 911 the Most Chilling Reason For Stabbing His Father to Death
Screenshot: DailyMail

Ohio police responded to a call about a report about a dispute between a man and his adult son. However, the caller gave a confession to a horrifying crime before the cops pulled up, and now, he’s in major trouble.

Suggested Reading

A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He's Forced to Sell
What This Soccer Player Was Doing While His Wife and 5-Year-Old Daughter Were Being Kidnapped Will Boil Your Blood
Georgia Elderly Caregiver Arrested After Allegedly Stealing From Her Patient to Purchase Shein Clothes, and That's Not All
Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He's Forced to Sell
What This Soccer Player Was Doing While His Wife and 5-Year-Old Daughter Were Being Kidnapped Will Boil Your Blood
Georgia Elderly Caregiver Arrested After Allegedly Stealing From Her Patient to Purchase Shein Clothes, and That's Not All
Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On April 21, Marysville police visited the home of Joe Swindler, 59, responding to a call regarding an alleged argument Swindler had with his son, Micaiah, over washing dishes, per First Alert 4 News.

Advertisement

Related Content

Wait, What? That Group of Philly Cops Who Kidnapped and Killed a Black Man...Weren't Cops?
What’s So Funny? These Seattle Cops Cracked Jokes at a Dead Woman

Related Content

Wait, What? That Group of Philly Cops Who Kidnapped and Killed a Black Man...Weren't Cops?
What’s So Funny? These Seattle Cops Cracked Jokes at a Dead Woman

However, hours after settling the matter, they received another, far more frightening call.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to lie. I just killed my father,” Micaiah said, before detailing that he grabbed a knife and stabbed his father in what 911 dispatchers said was a calm tone.

Advertisement

In response to being asked why he did it, Micaiah didn’t reference the previous quarrel over the dishes. He gave a much more chilling answer.

“God. God told me to,” he said, per First Alert 4 News.

When the cops showed up for the second time, police described Micaiah as being just as calm in person as he sounded on the 911 call, the report says.

Advertisement

“The boy just walked out and gave himself up to him. They put him in handcuffs, put him in the car and that was it,” said a neighbor who witnessed the arrest from across the street, per the report.

The man said Swindler was his neighbor of almost 20 years and recalled him as a quiet man who tended to his yard and often gave a friendly wave.

Advertisement

Prosecutors asked the court this week to place Micaiah on a high bond, arguing that he was dangerous. The court granted that request, placing his bond at $1 million. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.