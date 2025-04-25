An Ohio Man Gave 911 the Most Chilling Reason For Stabbing His Father to Death

Ohio police responded to a call about a report about a dispute between a man and his adult son. However, the caller gave a confession to a horrifying crime before the cops pulled up, and now, he’s in major trouble.

Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother

Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother CC Share Subtitles Off

English Small Town Horror Story: The Nurse Who Slayed Her Own Mother

On April 21, Marysville police visited the home of Joe Swindler, 59, responding to a call regarding an alleged argument Swindler had with his son, Micaiah, over washing dishes, per First Alert 4 News.

Advertisement

However, hours after settling the matter, they received another, far more frightening call.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to lie. I just killed my father,” Micaiah said, before detailing that he grabbed a knife and stabbed his father in what 911 dispatchers said was a calm tone.

Advertisement

In response to being asked why he did it, Micaiah didn’t reference the previous quarrel over the dishes. He gave a much more chilling answer.

“God. God told me to,” he said, per First Alert 4 News.

When the cops showed up for the second time, police described Micaiah as being just as calm in person as he sounded on the 911 call, the report says.

Advertisement

“The boy just walked out and gave himself up to him. They put him in handcuffs, put him in the car and that was it,” said a neighbor who witnessed the arrest from across the street, per the report.

The man said Swindler was his neighbor of almost 20 years and recalled him as a quiet man who tended to his yard and often gave a friendly wave.

Advertisement

Prosecutors asked the court this week to place Micaiah on a high bond, arguing that he was dangerous. The court granted that request, placing his bond at $1 million. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.