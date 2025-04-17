Okay, Girl. 'Free Speech'-Lover Marjorie Taylor Greene Apparently Makes This One Exception...

Town halls are typically spaces for community members to respond or even air out their grievances to city officials. Yet, when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came into town, Atlanta residents were dealt with in a free speech infringement fashion, leading to absolute chaos.

Isn’t it something that the same woman who accused Anaheim and Riverside California of violating her First Amendment right to free speech is suddenly rooting for the silencing of local residents? The scene unfolded Tuesday night at a Georgia District town hall held in Acworth, Ga. Greene’s agenda was to further support President Donald Trump’s wrath from the White House, voicing her stance against illegal immigration and telling the crowd that “illegal alien criminals” are all inside the “interior” of the U.S., per The New York Times.

She also voiced her support for the DOGE’s efforts to close the U.S. Agency for International Development and shrink other government agencies while also inserting video breaks of her arguing with committee members on various occasions. When it was time to answer questions, she pulled up a slideshow of pre-selected inquiries, per The Times. In response to a question about why she supported the slashing of Medicaid, Social Security benefits and libraries, she accused the woman of being “brainwashed by the news.”

While the majority of the audience seemed to support her antics, her carrying on didn’t go without the disruptions of a few protesters. In between Greene’s comments, they booed, chanted over her and waved signs reading “Jail 4 Inside Traders,” “Pro America, Anti-Trump,” and more.

As seen in multiple videos from the town hall, armed police were on standby and subsequently swooped in to detain the protesters resulting in two demonstrators being Tased and others being whisked away in handcuffs. Pro-MAGA supporters were heard cheering in the background of the clips. Greene applauded the officers as the scene unfolded, asserting that protesting was designated for outside and not inside the venue.

“This is a town hall, this is not a political rally, this is not a protest. If you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out. We will not tolerate it,” said Greene during the town hall, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Acworth Police Department confirmed the removal of six attendees and arrest of three demonstrators. They also said they prepared for potential anti-Butch Body backlash. However, they also mentioned that Greene took an extra mile to screen attendees ahead of the event to confirm they lived in her district.

Greene went on to condemn the disruptions, saying “it shouldn’t be this way for any elected leader, no matter what political party they represent.” Super rich coming from the one infamous for her childish behavior and rude heckling in political meetings and events.