Democrats Looked Soft Not Standing With Al Green During Trump's Speech And Black Twitter Has A Lot To Say

Since Trump was sworn into office again, it has been a scary and dangerous time for Black folks. We have felt completely alone—and The Root has written several stories asking where are our leaders to stand in opposition to the Republican party. Last night, we found at least one.

That's So Random With Joaquina Kalukango CC Share Subtitles Off

English Joaquina Kalukango Dishes a Little Known Fact About Disco Living Legend Gloria Gaynor

On Tuesday, Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green stood alone as he was removed from the House chamber after protesting Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

When Trump referred to his 2024 election victory, claiming he’d been given a mandate from the American people, Green began shout, and didn’t stop yelling, though he was promptly escorted out of the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms.

Advertisement

Black folks on Twitter praised Green’s act and expressed how they wanted other Democrats to follow suit.

Advertisement

“What Al Green did is what the Democratic Party’s base wants democrats to be doing,” @eternallyRaq said in a now viral tweet. Democrats are the minority party in the Senate and the House of Representatives, making their opposition to Trump’s agenda more important than ever.

Advertisement

Other lawmakers protested in quieter ways. Several Democratic women wore T-shirts reading “Resist” walked out of the president’s speech. Other Democrats followed their lead while some waved black signs that said “False.” However, X users like @sluggahjells cited the importance of Green loudly protesting.

Advertisement

“The View’s” Sunny Hostin—like many others—stated that the Democrats should have walked out with Green and that “you can’t play by the rules” when Republicans have thrown away the rulebook.

Advertisement

Online personality @iamchanteezy shared Hostin’s words and echoed the sentiment that Democrats should have stormed out in solidarity. She also pointed out that when Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had outbursts in the past, she was never removed from the chamber.

Advertisement

Another user, @sayraybee, stated that we “need more Democrats to do what Al Green [did]” and for the party to “stop being nice.” After he was escorted out, Green said it was worth it to make his point—even if he is punished by House leaders (they later called for the congressman to be censured).

Advertisement

“It’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president,” Green said per Associated Press. Green did the right thing—but it would have been nice to see Democrats stand behind him.