Ohio Apparently Thinks It's Cool For Cops to Sic Dogs On Civilians

The Circleville, Oh. police officer accused of releasing a K-9 to attack a Black man after he surrendered with his hands up has been given the boot from the department. However, the investigation didn’t say that allowing the dog to nearly bite the man’s arms off violated the agency’s policy.



According to NBC News, the department said Officer Ryan Speakman was “effective immediately” terminated from the department because he actions July 4th did not meet the standards and expectations they hold for their officers. Speakman is accused of releasing a K-9 on Jadarrius Rose, 23, after he was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. Rose was told to get out of his vehicle with hands up, which he complied. Though, as Speakman ordered Rose to get on the ground, state troopers ordered Speakman not to release the dog because Rose was surrendering. Speakman released the dog anyway.

Body camera footage showed Rose being mauled on his arms as the officers pressed him into the ground. Apparently, that was basic protocol.

Read more from ABC 7 News:

The police department’s investigation into the incident included a determination by a use of force review board that determined the agency’s “policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest” of Rose, according to a statement from the department. “It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures,” the statement added. “The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline.”

As expected, the police union ran to Speakman’s defense echoing the findings from the review board.

Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association filed a grievance on Speakman’s behalf alleging he was terminated without just cause and demanded the department to pay and reimburse the ex-cop for lost wages. They also argued his termination was contrary to the mandatory principles of progressive discipline in their bargaining agreement.

It’s honestly unclear what warranted the disciplinary action if the use of force wasn’t against department policy. But if that’s case... what is the procedure for letting dogs loose on citizens?