The success of Jordan Peele’s Nope continues, as it’s among the major nominees for the 2022 Saturn Awards.



According to Deadline, The Batman leads all nominees with 12, including Best Superhero Film and Best Actress in a Film for Zoe Kravitz. The Catwoman actress is up against Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Keke Palmer in Nope.

Peele’s alien invasion movie also received nods for Best Science Fiction Film, Actor in a Film for Daniel Kaluuya and Peele for writing and directing,

It’s no surprise that Marvel Studios dominated, with recognition in both Film and Television. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder are all up for Best Superhero Film, while Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel received noms across the streaming categories. Though the series wasn’t nominated, Anthony Mackie is up for Best Actor in a Streaming Series for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It’s a DC Comics family affair as Viola Davis is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Film for her role as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad, while Danielle Brooks is up for Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series for playing her daughter Adebayo in the HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker. The always outstanding Idris Elba also received a nod for Best Actor in a Film for his work as a member of Task Force X.

In addition to Nope’s nominations, I’m excited to see Jonathan Majors (Loki) and LeVar Burton (Leverage: Redemption) in the Guest Performance category. I also need to shout out the amazing Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series nominees, Aleyse Shannon in Leverage: Redemption and Moses Ingram, who had to fight evil on and off screen, for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Side note: If you haven’t seen Obi-Wan Kenobi yet, definitely binge it right now. You do not need to see Star Wars first, there are plenty of explainers along the way. And if you like action/heist series, Leverage: Redemption on Amazon FreeVee is a lot of fun. Plus, it’s family-friendly.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films will announce the winners for its 50th-anniversary ceremony on Oct. 25 during a livestream on ElectricNOW.

Notable Film and TV Nominees:

FILM

Superhero Film

The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Science Fiction Film

Crimes of the Future (Neon)

Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Free Guy (20th Century Studios)

Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jurassic World Dominion (Universal Pictures)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

Fantasy Film

Cruella (Walt Disney Studios)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony Pictures)

The Green Knight (A24)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate)

Horror Film

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

The Black Phone (Universal Pictures)

Last Night in Soho (Focus Features)

The Night House (Searchlight Pictures)

Scream (Paramount Pictures)

X (A24)

Action / Adventure Film

RRR – Rise Roar Revolt (Sarigama Cinemas / Variance Films / Potentate)

Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal Pictures)

No Time to Die (United Artists Releasing)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Thriller Film

Ambulance (Universal Pictures)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures

The Northman (Focus Features)

Old (Universal Pictures)

The Outfit (Focus Features)

Pig (Neon)

Actor in a Film

Timothee Chalamet, Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Idris Elba, The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope (Universal Pictures)

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Robert Pattinson, The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Actress in a Film

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal Pictures)

Emma Stone, Cruella (Walt Disney Studios)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Supporting Actor in a Film

Paul Dano, The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Colin Farrell, The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone (Universal Pictures)

Richard Jenkins, Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Supporting Actress in a Film

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Jodie Comer, Free Guy (20th Century Studios)

Carrie Coon, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony Pictures)

Viola Davis, The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho (Focus Features)

Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Marvel)

Film Direction



Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Jordan Peele, Nope (Universal Pictures)

S. S. Rajamouli, RRR – Rise Roar Revolt (Sarigama Cinemas / Variance Films / Potentate)

Matt Reeves, The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Steve Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Film Writing (Screenplay)

The Batman, Matt Reeves, Peter Craig (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Black Phone, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill (Universal Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (A24)

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan (Searchlight Pictures)

Nope, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Scream, James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick (Paramount Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers (Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Film Music (Composer)

Nope, Michael Abels (Universal Pictures)

Cruella, Nicholas Britell (Walt Disney Studios)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Danny Elman (Walt Disney Studios)

The Batman, Michael Giacchino (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nightmare Alley, Nathan Johnson (Searchlight Pictures)

Crimes of the Future, Howard Shore (Neon)

Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, Joel P. West (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Independent Film

Alice (Roadside Attractions/Vertical)

Dream Horse (Bleecker Street)

Dual (RLJE Films)

Gold (Screen Media Films)

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Watcher (IFC Midnight)

Animated Film

The Addams Family 2 (United Artists)

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios)

Lightyear (Pixar / Walt Disney Studios)

Luca (Pixar / Walt Disney Studios)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal Pictures)

TELEVISION

Science Fiction Television Series: Network / Cable

The Flash (The CW)

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

Supergirl (The CW)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Resident Alien (SyFy / Universal)

Westworld (HBO)

Fantasy Television Series: Network / Cable

DC’s Stargirl (The CW)

Doctor Who (BBC America)

Ghosts (CBS)

La Brea (NBC)

Riverdale (The CW)

Shining Vale (Starz)

Horror Television Series: Network / Cable

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

Chucky (SyFy / Universal)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

From (EPIX)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Action / Thriller Series: Network / Cable

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Big Sky (ABC)

The Blacklist (NBC)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Dark Winds (AMC)

Outlander (Starz)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Actor in a Network / Cable Series

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois (The CW)

Colman Domingo, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Harold Perrineau, From (EPIX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Michael C. Hall, Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Sam Heughan, Outlander (Starz)

Actress in a Network / Cable Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Kylie Bunbury, Big Sky (ABC)

Courteney Cox, Shining Vale (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Elizabeth Tulloch, Superman & Lois (The CW)

Supporting Actor in a Network / Cable Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Tony Dalton, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Patrick Fabian, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Michael James Shaw, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Michael Mando, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Brandon Scott, Jones Ghosts (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Network / Cable Series

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Superman & Lois (The CW)

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Janina Gavankar, Big Sky (ABC)

Julia Jones, Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash (The CW)

Sophie Skelton, Outlander (Starz)

Guest-Starring Performance: Network / Cable Series



Michael Biehn, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Rachael Harris, Ghosts (CBS)

Jessie James Keitel, Big Sky (ABC)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Fisher Stevens, The Blacklist (NBC)

Jennifer Tilly, Chucky (SyFy / Universal)

Aisha Tyler, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Animated Series

Arcane (Netflix)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Crunchyroll / Adult Swim)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Amazon)

Invincible (Amazon)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

What If? (Disney+ / Marvel)

Science Fiction Series (Streaming)

The Expanse (Amazon)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Fantasy Series (Streaming)

Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Horror / Thriller Series (Streaming)

Creepshow (Shudder)

Evil (Paramount+)

Servant (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Action / Adventure Series (Streaming)

Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)

The Boys (Amazon)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

Peacemaker (HBOMax / DC)

Reacher (Amazon)

Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Limited Event Series (Streaming)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Hawkeye (Disney+ / Marvel)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+ / Marvel)

Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Actor in a Streaming Series

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+ / Marvel)

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier (Disney+ / Marvel)

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Anson Mount, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr, The Boys (Amazon)

Actress in a Streaming Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

Erin Moriarty, The Boys (Amazon)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

Beth Riesgraf, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

Kate Siegel, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series

Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+)

Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight (Disney+ / Marvel)

Joel Kinnaman, For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Elliot Page, Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things (Netflix)

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker (HBOMax)

Jess Bush, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Nell Tiger, Free Servant (Apple TV+)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+ / Marvel)

Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Aleyse Shannon, Leverage: Redemption (FreeVee)

Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming)

Vivien Lyra Blair, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ / Lucasfilm)

Maxwell Jenkins, Lost in Space (Netflix)

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye (Disney+ / Marvel)

Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel (Disney+ / Marvel)

Guest Performance in a Streaming Series