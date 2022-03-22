Over the weekend, Anthony Mackie, a.k.a. THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA, finalized a deal to bring a new film and TV studio to his hometown of New Orleans.

According to New Orleans 4WWL, East Studios LLC will be located in New Orleans East and will live on a sprawling 20 acres of land. The plans for this studio have reportedly been going on for months now and there’s been some talk of the Falcon and The Winter Soldier star purchasing additional land nearby. The news of Mackie’s purchase was confirmed via official land records in the city.

“The New Orleans East is making a comeback,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on social media sharing the news. “New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE!! The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

Additionally, the MCU actor can next be seen hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini. He’ll also be making his feature directorial debut relatively soon with a new film titled Spark, which tells the story of Claudette Colvin, the 15-year-old girl who refused to give up her bus seat in 1955—nine months before the Montgomery Bus Boycott officially started.

“Not only was I moved, I was inspired,” Mackie explained at the time. “It’s great to be a superhero in movies but she’s a real live one living amongst us and I’m honored to tell her story.”

Spark will be produced under Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions banner as well as Mansa Productions, Mandalay Pictures in Association with Ambergreen Entertainment. Colvin’s family is also participating in the making of this film.